Eliminating Complexity for a Frictionless Marketing Experience
Uncover what marketers need for success in 2024 in Harvard Business Review Analytic Services’ research report, sponsored by Quad.
April 24th, 2024
Why are marketers feeling stagnant?
If only 30% of today’s marketers consider their efforts “very effective,” according to HBR, we’ve got a marketing crisis.
In “Eliminating Complexity for a Frictionless Marketing Experience,” a new research report from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services sponsored by Quad, experts uncover why so many of today’s marketing executives feel unsuccessful in their work. Moreover, the research goes a step further and dives into what the marketers who are satisfied with their efforts are doing right.
HBR surveyed 527 global marketing executives at organizations with 10,000+ employees. The marketing research answers questions like:
Download “Eliminating Complexity for a Frictionless Marketing Experience,” for insights into what’s next for successful marketers.