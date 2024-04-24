Why are marketers feeling stagnant?

If only 30% of today’s marketers consider their efforts “very effective,” according to HBR, we’ve got a marketing crisis.

In “Eliminating Complexity for a Frictionless Marketing Experience,” a new research report from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services sponsored by Quad, experts uncover why so many of today’s marketing executives feel unsuccessful in their work. Moreover, the research goes a step further and dives into what the marketers who are satisfied with their efforts are doing right.

HBR surveyed 527 global marketing executives at organizations with 10,000+ employees. The marketing research answers questions like: