From the growing number of people canceling streaming services to NBCUniversal’s near-historic ad sales (so far) for the 2024 Summer Olympics, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

64%

The share of customers who say they would “quit” a brand that fails to personalize their experience, according to the 2024 edition of Twilio’s State of Customer Engagement Report, per MediaPost. (See also: “The personalization disconnect, part one: What younger generations want — and brands aren’t delivering,” from Quad Insights.)

52%

The proportion of streaming content viewers who’ve canceled or lost access to at least one of their streaming video on demand (SVOD) services in the last year, according to Horowitz Research’s just-released State of Media, Entertainment & Tech: Subscriptions 2024 report, per TVTechnology. Subscription price increases and crackdowns on password sharing are driving much of this churn.

55%

The share of teens who say Amazon is their top e-commerce site, according to Piper Sandler’s 47th semi-annual Taking Stock with Teens survey, per Retail Dive. The e-commerce giant was followed by Shein (12%), Nike (6%), Goat (2%) and Temu (2%).

28%

The percentage of adults aged 50 to 80 who say they’ve visited a health clinic inside a retail location — such as a supermarket or pharmacy — over the past two years, according to a new survey from the University of Michigan, per Retail Brew.

$50

The discount that customers of healthcare apparel brand Figs will receive on a new pair of scrubs when they send in an old pair (from any brand, in any condition) through the end of April, in a promotion designed to celebrate Earth Month, per Modern Retail. (Figs works with a partner to recycle the used fabric.)

100

The number of Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW) Go locations that BWW now operates, following the opening of its latest BWW Go location in New York City last week, per Restaurant Dive. BWW Go restaurants are significantly smaller than a typical BWW, at 900 to 1,600 square feet, and feature walk-up counters and limited seating.

46%

The share of internet users ages 18-24 who start their online information searches with Google (compared to 58% of those ages 25-39), according to data from youth research firm YPulse, per Axios. The second most popular platform among 18- to 24-year-olds is TikTok, with 21% beginning their searches there.

$1.2 billion

Current ad sales total netted so far by NBCUniversal (across linear TV and digital) for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, putting it on track to break the record for most ad revenue in Olympic history, according to NBCU’s President of Olympic and Paralympic Partnerships Dan Lovinger, per Marketing Brew.

$25.7 million

Opening weekend U.S. domestic box office sales for independent entertainment company A24’s action movie “Civil War,” landing it the No. 1 spot for the weekend and making it A24’s biggest opening ever, per The Hollywood Reporter.

38.5%

The percentage of U.S. clothing buyers who say they discover brands and products by browsing in-store, per the just-released results of eMarketer’s Consumer Path to Purchase survey.