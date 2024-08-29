Generative AI (artificial intelligence) continues to provoke plenty of very real — and very human — reactions and emotions, particularly in the creative community. Marketers are expected to somehow both continue to embrace this emerging technology while also exercising extreme caution.

What’s the right balance for brands?

Before answering that, marketers first need to address some other tough questions, which we delve into in the just-released 2024 edition of “Generative AI and CGI for brand imagery,” a (free) white paper from Quad Insights that focuses on the visual side of the generative AI equation. Among those questions: