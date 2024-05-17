Generative AI and CGI for brand imagery — a 2024 guide for marketers

Delve into the nuanced landscape of generative AI and how it impacts marketing.

May 17th, 2024

From wonder at its capabilities to concerns over job displacement, marketers are caught in a balancing act of embracing generative AI’s potential while proceeding with caution.

To help strike a balance, this white paper offers insights into deploying generative AI responsibly, focusing on its visual applications. In this paper, you’ll discover:

  • Key considerations for marketers, including alignment with brand values and copyright complexities

  • How to navigate the terrain where creativity and automation intersect

  • Real-world examples that underscore the importance of ethical deployment and brand control

  • Advice on updating internal AI training protocols and policies for your marketing team

As generative AI continues to reshape marketing strategies, “Generative AI and CGI for brand imagery: A 2024 guide for marketers” serves as a compass to guide marketers through the opportunities and challenges ahead.