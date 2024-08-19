Generative AI & CGI for CPG brand imagery

Jump into the nuanced landscape of generative AI, and how CPG marketers can best leverage it in 2024.

August 19th, 2024

Generative AI and CGI for brand imagery cover

As generative AI evolves from a curiosity to a key tool in CPG marketing, the industry is increasingly embracing it as a powerful assistant. However, concerns remain about maintaining originality and ensuring transparency in its use. This white paper explores how to responsibly harness generative AI, particularly in visual applications, while addressing these critical concerns. In this paper, you’ll discover:

  • Key considerations for CPG marketers, including alignment with brand values, new ventures in digital scanning at scale and navigating copyright complexities

  • How to navigate the intersection of creativity and automation

  • The role that 3D scanning will play in meeting the growing demand for creative

  • Real-world examples that highlight the importance of ethical deployment and maintaining brand control

  • Advice on updating internal AI training protocols and policies for your marketing team

As generative AI continues to transform marketing strategies, use this guide as a compass to guide CPG marketers through the opportunities and challenges ahead.