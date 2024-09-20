Welcome to The Week in Generative AI, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.

Salesforce doubles down on AI

New York Magazine’s John Herrman explores the disconnect between the tech – world view of generative AI and that of a common person

In a piece titled “Is That AI? Or Does It Just Suck?” New York Magazine “Intelligencer” tech columnist John Herrman explores the growing disconnect between the tech community’s (and the investment world’s) view of AI and that of the average layperson. Of course, generative AI’s potential is extraordinary, and as such, tech industry evangelists have focused on “forward-looking narratives and hype” — i.e., the possibilities rather than the current realities. Meanwhile, Herrman argues that many of us commonfolk are now inundated with content from the current generation of gen AI tools whose outputs are seen as “a little bit unbelievable, a little bit generic, or more generally off or bad.” Elsewhere in the piece, he sums it up this way: “Exciting, fast-changing tools with enormous theoretical potential are being used, in the real world, right now, to produce near-infinite quantities of bad-to-not-very-good stuff.” Read the full column here. Previously: “Brands should avoid the AI product label, study says,” from the Aug. 23 edition of this column .

“eMarketer forecast: U.S. AI users to top 100 million this year” from the Aug. 2 edition of this column . More AI trends: ICYMI: “Multimodal Intelligence the Future of GenAI, Per Gartner” (Consumer Goods Technology)

Stat of the week: 80%

The share of multinational brand owners who say they have concerns about how creative and media agencies use generative AI on their behalf, according to research from the World Federation of Advertisers, per MediaPost.

Lionsgate partners with Runway to build generative AI model for TV/film

Google S earch to label AI-generated images