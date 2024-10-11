Welcome to The Week in Generative AI, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.

Adobe unveils Content Authenticity we b app to further protect artists’ work from AI

ProRata AI answer engine to pay publishers for content

Hearst partners with OpenAI

Uber to roll out OpenAI-powered AI assistant to help drivers transition to EVs

At its Go–Get Zero event in London this week, Uber debuted an OpenAI GPT-4o-powered AI assistant designed to help drivers transition to electric vehicles (EVs), Reuters reports. A part of the ride-hailing company’s $800 million initiative aimed at switching all of its driver partners to EVs by 2040, the chatbot answers a variety of EV-related questions, tailoring responses to a driver’s location, Reuters notes, adding that the tool is set to roll out in the U.S. in early 2025.

