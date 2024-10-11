Welcome to The Week in Generative AI, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.
Adobe unveils Content Authenticity web app to further protect artists’ work from AI
Expanding its Content Credentials initiative aimed at protecting artists’ work from AI, Adobe just announced the Content Authenticity web app, a free tool that will allow users “to quickly apply creator information to images, videos and audio and even opt them out of generative AI models,” The Verge’s Jess Weatherbed reports. The app, which is set to launch in the first quarter of 2025, will live within Adobe’s existing Content Credentials platform and integrate with other Adobe apps, giving creators an easier option for applying attribution data to content and opting out of AI training more holistically than with individual requests, Weatherbed notes.
ProRata AI answer engine to pay publishers for content
As ProRata (joining the likes of Google, OpenAI and others) races to perfect its AI-powered answer engine, it aims to address the question of how to compensate publishers for their contribution to answers, Fast Company’s David Salazar reports. ProRata says its answer engine, which is set to launch this fall, will leverage content from partners including The Guardian, Universal Music Group and The Atlantic, Salazar notes, adding that the company plans to keep half of the revenue and split the other half among publishers based on the extent to which their content contributed to the answer, as determined by a proprietary algorithm.
Quote of the week:
“We won’t have the whole web. But I contend that will be better because we won’t have every piece of random garbage you can crawl—garbage in equals garbage out.”
—ProRata CEO Bill Gross on the content knowledge pool for its soon-to-launch AI answer engine, in an interview with Fast Company’s David Salazar
Hearst partners with OpenAI
Hearst just announced a partnership with OpenAI, allowing the AI leader’s products to leverage content from Hearst publications (including Cosmopolitan, Esquire and the San Francisco Chronicle), MediaPost’s Ray Schultz reports. Per the announcement, ChatGPT’s 200 million weekly users will now see all of the media giant’s newspaper and magazine titles contributing to outputs — from “local news to fashion and home design and health, fitness and automotive insights.”
Hearst joins a growing list of media companies partnering with OpenAI, including Condé Nast and Dotdash Meredith, Schultz notes.
Uber to roll out OpenAI-powered AI assistant to help drivers transition to EVs
At its Go–Get Zero event in London this week, Uber debuted an OpenAI GPT-4o-powered AI assistant designed to help drivers transition to electric vehicles (EVs), Reuters reports. A part of the ride-hailing company’s $800 million initiative aimed at switching all of its driver partners to EVs by 2040, the chatbot answers a variety of EV-related questions, tailoring responses to a driver’s location, Reuters notes, adding that the tool is set to roll out in the U.S. in early 2025.
