Ralph Lauren plans ERP to support DTC push

In support of its shift to being “a more global DTC-oriented company,” Ralph Lauren just announced it will invest in an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that aims to optimize business planning tools and logistics, Consumer Goods Technology’s Lisa Johnston reports. As wholesale channels continue to present challenges for big brands, Neil Saunders, Managing Director of Retail at GlobalData, tells Johnston that Ralph Lauren’s efforts are emblematic of a growing trend toward DTC among global apparel companies. “[Ralph Lauren] performs better when it controls the sales channel, and this needs to be a springboard for pushing more heavily into the direct-to-consumer space,” says Saunders.

DTC sales are a big boost for Deckers

Deckers Brands, the company behind Hoka and Ugg, just announced that its DTC net sales increased 21.0% year-over-year to $415.2 million in the fourth quarter. One phenomenon that Hoka CEO Dave Powers credits for his brand’s growth is its rise in popularity as a streetwear option, Footwear News’ Shoshy Ciment reports. “We obviously have been adopted in a pretty substantial way from a lifestyle perspective,” says Powers. “And that’s because of the performance that’s built into the product. It’s not just that they look good, but they feel good.”

Beyond Yoga continues retail expansion, opens store in Washington state

DTC athleisure brand Beyond Yoga just opened a store in Bellevue, Washington — its second outside of the state of California and seventh in total, Retail Dive’s Suzette Parmley reports. Located in Bellevue Collection Mall, the store features men’s and women’s apparel as well as maternity and toddler collections, Parmley notes, adding that since being acquired by Levi Strauss & Co. in 2021, Beyond Yoga has increased its focus on brick-and-mortar expansion.

