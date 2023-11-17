Welcome to The Week in Direct-to-Consumer, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news in the DTC space.

Caraway expands its partnership with The Container Store

Non-toxic, environmentally conscious DTC kitchenware brand Caraway just announced an expansion of its partnership with The Container Store, which is now offering its entire suite of products in all of its U.S. stores and online. The two companies have enjoyed a smaller scale partnership since 2022. “Caraway’s beloved kitchenware will resonate with our customers who gravitate towards design-forward, easy to use, eco-friendly, and ethically sourced products,” The Container Store Senior Director of Divisional Merchandise Jessica Diamond said as a part of the announcement.

With the move, Caraway continues its expansion strategy, which also includes a growing Target partnership and the recent launch of a new prep set and cutting boards, as we noted in an earlier installment of The Week in Direct-to-Consumer.

Yeti enhances e-commerce sites as DTC sales continue to grow

As part of its Q3 2023 results, outdoor products company Yeti reported DTC sales growth of 14% year-over-year for a total of $259.5 million. In the announcement, Yeti President and CEO Matt Reintjes highlighted DTC as essential to the brand’s strategy. “We have extended a key customization capability across our global business with the debut of our first Ecommerce customization options outside of the U.S.,” he said as a part of the results announcement.

Upgrades are planned across all Yeti sites, Consumer Goods Technology’s Lisa Johnston reports, noting that the company’s evolving e-commerce strategy “not only intends to showcase product value but also simplify buying decisions.”

“Yeti: Q3 Earnings Snapshot” (AP via The Washington Post)

E.l.f. Cosmetics launches on Roblox

E.l.f. Cosmetics just debuted on Roblox with E.l.f. Up!, “a new experience allowing players to become start-up entrepreneurs in virtual areas themed to the company’s hero products,” Business of Fashion’s Liz Flora reports. Roblox creators such as Lana Rae and Its Funneh will promote E.l.f. Up! across social platforms and E.l.f. will give away 1 million user-generated virtual merchandise items such as in-game collectibles for players, Flora adds.

With the Roblox launch, E.l.f. continues to grow from its DTC roots and expand its marketing strategy. In August, E.l.f. dramatically increased its skincare presence by acquiring Naturium, and the company made a splash in September when it partnered with White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge for an exclusive lip kit, as we noted in an earlier installment of The Week in Direct-to-Consumer.

Beyond Yoga expands its retail presence

DTC athleisure brand Beyond Yoga has opened its first store outside of California in Chicago’s Fulton Market District, Retail Dive’s Howard Ruben reports. The store marks the sixth location for the Levi Strauss–owned brand. “Customers can choose to schedule appointments via the brand’s website in order to have Beyond Yoga’s store team personalize a selection of products based on their preferences,” Ruben notes.

Beyond Yoga joins a growing list of DTC athleisure brands expanding their retail footprints. Vuori opened its 48th store this week, on track to achieve its goal of 100 stores by 2026, Ruben reports, and Lululemon recently announced plans to open 55 net new stores by the end of 2023, as we noted in an earlier installment of The Week in Direct-to-Consumer.

