Blue Apron announces a new line of fresh, pre-made meals

DTC meal-kit company Blue Apron just announced the launch of Prepared & Ready, a new line of fresh (non-frozen), pre-made meals that will be available for weekly shipment starting on Jan. 8. Ranging in size from multi-serving kits to single servings, the line will feature at least 16 “well-balanced options” in categories titled “Carb Conscious,” “30g or more of Protein” and “600 Calories or Less,” according to the announcement. Blue Apron was acquired by food-delivery company Wonder in October, as we noted in an earlier installment of The Week in Direct-to-Consumer.

Vuori opens new stores in New York City and Chicago

DTC athleisure brand Vuori just opened new stores in New York City and Chicago, marking the brand’s second store in each city, SGB Media reports. The openings bring the brand’s global store total to 56, furthering progress toward its goal of having 100 stores by 2026.

Vuori is among a growing list of DTC athleisure brands expanding their brick-and-mortar footprints. Last month, in Chicago, Beyond Yoga opened its first store outside of California, and Lululemon is set to open 55 net new stores by the end of 2023, as we noted in an earlier installment of The Week in Direct-to-Consumer.

Retail Dive explores DTC brands expanding their distribution channels

In a post titled “DTC brands embrace hybrid models as online growth slows: GlobalData,” Retail Dive’s Howard Ruben explores the findings of a new GlobalData study. “The era of selling exclusively online has leveled off in the U.S. as DTC brands embrace a flexible, hybrid distribution model to capture and keep customers in a post-pandemic world,” Ruben notes of the study, adding that DTC brands are diversifying with tactics such as expanded physical retail presences, third-party partnerships and loyalty programs. Some examples cited by Ruben are the growing retail footprints of Rhone and Wilson and a wholesale partnership launched between Our Place and Target. Read the full story here.

Good American and Cotton Incorporated expand Jeanius Sweats partnership

DTC denim brand Good American (which was cofounded by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede) and not-for-profit Cotton Incorporated (which is funded by U.S. cotton growers) just announced an expansion of their denim-inspired sweats collaboration Jeanius Sweats (“Looks like denim, feels like sweats,” per the tagline), Sourcing Journal/Rivet’s Alexandra Harrell reports. Dubbed “The Cotton Collection,” new products include sweatpants, a hoodie, a corset, Henley tops and fitted tees. Available in sizes ranging from XS to 5XL, the collection can be purchased online through the Good American and Cotton Incorporated websites.

Olipop lands the No. 5 spot on Ad Age’s 2023 Marketers of the Year list

Olipop, a prebiotic soda brand founded in 2017 and widely available in retail stores that made a strategic DTC push during the pandemic, lands at No. 5 on Ad Age’s just-released 2023 Marketers of the Year ranking. During the pandemic, Olipop launched its DTC web store and now offers a subscription service. The brand’s first TV ad, its first out-of-home campaign and its success partnering with influencers on TikTok are among the reasons for the Marketers of the Year honor, per Ad Age’s Phoebe Bain. See the full Marketers of the Year package here.

