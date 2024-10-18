Welcome to The Week in Data Marketing, MarTech and AI, a weekly roundup from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding the technology driven transformation of marketing.

Amazon offers self-service AI tools for its retail media network

Amazon is implementing new generative AI features that aim to make it easier for advertisers to participate in its retail media network. Among them: AI Creative Studio, Audio Generator and Video Generator, all self-service tools that can speed production of campaign creative material, Dan Berthiaume of Chain Store Age reports. The tools are meant to help advertisers “more easily reach their target audiences at every stage of the marketing funnel,” an Amazon executive wrote in a blog post. (See also: “The retail media network revolution 2.0,” from Quad Insights.) More on self-serve AI: “Gatorade Takes Personalization to Next Level With Gen-AI Add-On” (Consumer Goods Technology)

Google upgrades Shopping tab with AI and personalization

Google just announced upgrades to its Shopping tab, which now leverages AI “to help users shop for products based on exactly what they’re looking for” and includes a scrollable, personalized feed of shoppable products, TechCrunch’s Aisha Malik reports. More specifically, the Shopping tab now displays a summary of results at the top of a page (similar to Google Search’s recently launched AI Overviews) and each product includes a description as to why it’s recommended for the user, Malik notes. Previously: “Google sunsets video ad program, further prioritizing AI campaigns,” from the Sep. 6 edition of The Week in Generative AI.