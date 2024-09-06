Welcome to The Week in Generative AI , a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.

Google sunsets video ad program, further prioritizing AI campaigns

Google on Wednesday announced it is sunsetting video action campaigns — call-to-action video ads that run on YouTube — and that, starting in the second quarter of 2025, these ads will be “upgraded” to its AI-powered ad product Demand Gen, Ad Age’s Garrett Sloane reports. By shifting this ad offering to Demand Gen, Google continues its AI push, this time aiming to increase efficiency and drive better results for advertisers, Sloane adds. Find the full story here.

More AI launches and strategy: