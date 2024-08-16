Welcome to The Week in Generative AI, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.

Google announces Android software update with Gemini AI features and new Pixel 9 series

Google just announced that Gemini AI features are now available on Android devices, aiming “to put its AI in front of consumers before Apple, which will launch its AI on iPhones, Macs and iPads later this year,” CNBC’s Jennifer Elias reports. With this Android software update, Gemini AI will allow users the ability to ask the assistant questions, check calendar availability across apps and more, Elias notes, adding that the tech giant also announced the launch of the Google Pixel 9 series of smartphones, which come equipped with Gemini AI capabilities including AI photo editing. Previously: “AI or DIY? Google Gemini ad controversy raises important questions for content creation,” from last week’s edition of this column. See also: “Apple releases first preview of Apple Intelligence,” from the Aug. 2 edition of this column.

Artists win copyright case against AI image generator Stable Diffusion

ChatGPT risks: OpenAI says the tool can finish thoughts and sentences , as well as clone voices

Quote of the week

“The most important takeaway from our work is that we cannot yet fully trust the outputs of model generations. At present, even the best models can generate hallucination-free text only about 35% of the time.”



—Cornell University doctoral student Wenting Zhao in an interview with TechCrunch about recent academic research that fact-checked outputs from 15 large language models.

New image generator for xAI’s Grok allows users to generate images of seemingly anything on X

New survey from National Research Group and Google Cloud explores ROI for AI