Welcome to The Week in Generative AI, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.
Google announces Android software update with Gemini AI features and new Pixel 9 series
Google just announced that Gemini AI features are now available on Android devices, aiming “to put its AI in front of consumers before Apple, which will launch its AI on iPhones, Macs and iPads later this year,” CNBC’s Jennifer Elias reports. With this Android software update, Gemini AI will allow users the ability to ask the assistant questions, check calendar availability across apps and more, Elias notes, adding that the tech giant also announced the launch of the Google Pixel 9 series of smartphones, which come equipped with Gemini AI capabilities including AI photo editing.
Artists win copyright case against AI image generator Stable Diffusion
In a suit brought by artists alleging that Stability AI used billions of copyrighted works without permission to train its text-to-image AI model Stable Diffusion, U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick on Monday advanced all the copyright infringement and trademark claims, propelling the case to discovery phase, The Hollywood Reporter’s Winston Cho reports. The decision to move forward with discovery requires Stability AI to provide further details related to how copyrighted materials are collected for large language model (LLM) training, Cho notes, adding that this could also implicate other companies whose AI products were built on the Stable Diffusion model.
More AI controversy:
- “MIT researchers release a repository of AI risks” (TechCrunch)
- “Ex-Google CEO says successful AI startups can steal IP and hire lawyers to ‘clean up the mess’” (The Verge)
ChatGPT risks: OpenAI says the tool can finish thoughts and sentences, as well as clone voices
In a new report, OpenAI has outlined risks associated with its newest iteration of ChatGPT, including “oddities in ChatGPT-4o technology such as the ability to clone a voice and finish thoughts and sentences,” MediaPost’s Laurie Sullivan reports. Risks discovered by OpenAI in testing include unauthorized cloning of voices (including the user’s), inadvertently finishing sentences and outputting of “nonverbal vocalizations,” such as moans, screams and gunshots, Sullivan notes, adding that the report also lays out controls OpenAI has instituted to mitigate these risks.
Quote of the week
“The most important takeaway from our work is that we cannot yet fully trust the outputs of model generations. At present, even the best models can generate hallucination-free text only about 35% of the time.”
—Cornell University doctoral student Wenting Zhao in an interview with TechCrunch about recent academic research that fact-checked outputs from 15 large language models.
New image generator for xAI’s Grok allows users to generate images of seemingly anything on X
xAI’s newest iteration of chatbot Grok can now generate AI images on X, and as some users have used the tool to create sensitive material, the image generator’s guardrails — or seeming lack thereof — have come into question, The Verge’s Adi Robertson reports. While Grok’s stated content guidelines are similar to those of other companies, it has generated numerous images that other AI tools, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, would not, Robertson notes. In testing this theory, The Verge found that Grok accepted prompts leading to images of Taylor Swift in lingerie, Bill Gates doing cocaine, and more.
New survey from National Research Group and Google Cloud explores ROI for AI
A new National Research Group survey commissioned by Google Cloud attempts to shed light on AI’s current ROI opportunity, Consumer Goods Technology’s Lisa Johnston reports. Per the announcement of the survey’s findings, 86% of AI early-adopter companies across industries reported revenue increases estimated at more than 6%. Additionally, 61% of respondents said they have at least one generative AI application in production, Johnston notes. Find the full story here.
More AI trends:
- “McKinsey Sees AI Surge Boosting Consulting Amid Industry Slump” (Bloomberg)
- “How AI Is Transforming the U.S. Retail Delivery and Supply Chain Landscape” (Consumer Goods Technology)
