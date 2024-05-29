From the percentage of consumers who take action after viewing digital out-of-home ads to the share of brands that are seeing rising social media sales, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

59%

The share of brands that reported more social media sales in 2023 than in the prior year, according to HubSpot’s 2024 Consumer Trends Report. Gen Z is fueling the trend.

485,000

The record-breaking number of 401(k) Fidelity Investments plan participants with balances over $1 million at the close of the first quarter of 2024 — up 15% from the previous quarter and 43% year-over-year — according to data from more than 23 million Fidelity plan participants, per Bloomberg.

76%

The share of consumers who have taken action after viewing a digital out-of-home ad, according to a joint study from the Out of Home Advertising Association and The Harris Poll, per eMarketer. Actions taken included visiting a restaurant (36%), purchasing in-store (30%) and engaging in word-of-mouth conversations (30%).

7 billion

The estimated number of hot dogs Americans consume between Memorial Day and Labor Day (the period known as “hot dog season”), which makes for 818 hot dogs eaten every second during that time, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, per Food & Wine.

$1.5 billion

Average marketing and sponsorship revenue for NBA teams in the 2023-2024 season, up 7% year-over-year — and 77% since 2020-2021 — according to SponsorUnited, per Media Post.

$2.8 billion

The approximate value of a proposed legal settlement approved by the NCAA and college athletics’ five largest conferences, marking a step toward “a more professional model” of revenue sharing with athletes, per The Associated Press. Pending approval from plaintiffs and a federal judge, the agreement would result in damages being paid to thousands of former and current athletes, as well as the creation of a revenue-sharing system for college athletes.

$1.02 billion

Net sales for e.l.f. Beauty during its 2024 fiscal year that ended on March 31, according to the company’s latest financial results. That marks a 77% increase over the 2023 fiscal year.

$6 billion

The amount raised by Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI in a recent funding round as it aims to compete with major AI players such as OpenAI, Microsoft, Google and Facebook, per TechCrunch.

$4.4 billion

The amount offered by T-Mobile in its plan to acquire most of United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular), “including the wireless operator’s stores, some of its spectrum assets and its customers,” per CNBC. The deal includes cash considerations plus up to $2 billion in assumed debt.

2,500

The number of pieces in Lego’s first-ever “Legend of Zelda” set, which is now available for pre-order at $299.99, per The Verge.