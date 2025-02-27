In today’s competitive retail landscape, a strong visual merchandising strategy can make the difference between success and obscurity. Brands and retailers spend millions per year on in-store displays and signage, and for good reasons. Well-designed retail experiences get folks in the door and can increase the likelihood of purchase, according to Inmar Intelligence.

Conversely, companies can suffer due to visual merchandising flops. In the U.S. alone, GlobalData and One Door report that companies lost $125 billion, or an average of $10 billion per month, in sales in 2024 due to poor visual merchandising.

With tighter budgets, shorter timelines and increasing demands for measurable impact, marketers and retailers alike face immense pressure to get it right — the first time. In this environment, marketers need efficient pre-market testing to ensure that their visual merchandising will drive the desired customer engagement and ROI.

“Brands that want to excel in an omnichannel marketplace shouldn’t hedge their bets. There’s another way: Tap into modern and efficient pre-market testing,” says Lily Wen, Director of Product Marketing – Data & Media at Quad. “With Accelerated Marketing Insights by Quad, brands can get virtual and in-person feedback from real customers to know what drives engagement and sales with efficiency and expertise. This is proactive pre-market testing designed by marketers for marketers.”