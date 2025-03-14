For marketers in 2025, everything appears to be expanding: The buyer’s journey is lengthening, the number of channels has seemingly doubled (we’re looking at you, Bluesky) and let’s not forget rising cortisol levels. But amidst all this growth, two things remain unchanged: budget pressure and time, which isn’t getting any more generous.

Brands looking to hold their own against this near-impossible push-pull are rethinking their go-to-market strategies. For many — especially brands that rely on direct mail marketing — media optimization depends on in-market testing, meaning marketers don’t get a clear measure of effectiveness until well after assets are in the hands of the consumer.

Given limited time, budget and opportunity, in-market testing limits brands, especially those that need direct mail to be as agile and personalized as digital media, such as email. With the advanced capabilities of pre-market testing, brands can optimize campaign effectiveness up to six times as fast as traditional methodologies.