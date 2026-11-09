Quad, its omnichannel media agency, Rise, and its full-service creative agency, Betty, have received four industry award recognitions in recent months, showing Quad and its agencies’ vast marketing expertise.

The honors span brand strategy, data-driven media and in-store marketing: a Silver Award at the 2026 4As Jay Chiat Awards for Betty and Rise, an honorable mention at the 2026 AdExchanger Awards for Rise, and a 2026 P2PI OmniShopper Award for Quad. Together, these recognitions help illustrate the breadth and depth of Quad and its agency services while reinforcing the integral position each of these unique offerings play in making Quad a Marketing Experience (MX) company.

“These awards reflect a larger strength at Quad: Bringing distinct expertise together around the challenges our clients are facing. Betty and Rise found a human truth that gave CLR a new role in culture; Rise built a way to measure how AI is changing discovery; and Quad brought Pura’s brand experience into stores at scale,” said Cari Bucci-Hulings, President of Quad’s agencies, Betty, Favorite Child and Rise. “As consumer journeys fragment and the pressure to prove growth intensifies, those capabilities are most powerful when they work together. That’s how we help clients turn insight into relevant ideas and carry them through to market.”

The most decorated work came from Betty and Rise’s integrated “So Clean. So Hot.” campaign for CLR Brands, which won Silver in the Jay Chiat Awards’ Brand Transformation Strategy category. During the campaign period, CLR sales rose 20% year over year, sales at one key retailer increased 45% and sales at a major e-commerce partner doubled. The campaign also generated an estimated $70 million in media value.

Drawing on Betty’s research finding that 61% of partnered consumers said they were turned on when their partner cleaned, the creative strategy reframed the completion of household chores as an expression of care and connection rather than a mundane, must-do task.

Rise earned a Finalist spot and Honorable Mention recognition in the AdExchanger Awards’ Best Use of Data by an Agency category, for its work with Dairy Management Inc. (DMI). The bespoke AI referral reporting system Rise built used website server log data to show how AI agents found and referred users to DMI’s library of content. Of more than 16 million interactions analyzed, Rise tied nearly 150,000 directly to AI activity. Among sessions referred by AI agents, 87.2% included multiple page views, which is more than double the industry average for agent-surfaced content interactions.

Additionally for Rise, the agency clinched Finalist status in the Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards’ Search Performance Partner of the Year category, alongside client Jewelers Mutual. This partnership-centric award recognizes work that builds and converts consumer intent through Microsoft Advertising search solutions with measurable performance.

Quad also won a 2026 P2PI OmniShopper Award for its in-store work on Pura’s holiday campaign. The program covered the engineering, testing and production of an experiential endcap display that appeared in more than 1,000 retail locations nationwide.