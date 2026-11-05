Across southeastern Wisconsin, Quad is partnering with educators, workforce organizations and community leaders to address both needs. From equipping students with practical artificial intelligence education to helping students gain workplace experience and removing transportation barriers to employment, the company’s community investments are focused on creating pathways to opportunity.

As technology reshapes industries and employers face growing workforce challenges, communities are looking for new ways to prepare people for the jobs of tomorrow while helping more individuals access opportunities today.

Preparing students for a changing workforce

The future of work is evolving rapidly, and education plays a critical role in ensuring students are prepared for what’s next.

Last year, Quad and the Harry V. Quadracci family’s Windhover Foundation, supported the expansion of Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC)’s Applied AI Lab with a $1 million commitment. The expansion builds out a second floor of WCTC’s building Q, increasing capacity for hands-on artificial intelligence education, workforce training and business innovation, helping students gain experience with technology that is already transforming how organizations operate. Windhover’s donation kickstarted a capital campaign that enabled WCTC to officially break ground on the project over the summer.

Quad is also working with GPS Education Partners to provide high school students with work-based learning opportunities that combine classroom instruction with paid professional experience. The partnership began in 2024 when Quad started welcoming GPS Ed students into its Hartford facility. Earlier this month, Quad and GPS Ed celebrated the opening of the Quad Education Center, the organization’s ninth Center of Excellence in Wisconsin. Students spend part of their day in academics and part gaining hands-on, paid experience with local employers, helping them build technical knowledge, professional skills and confidence while exploring future career paths. As one of Wisconsin’s largest manufacturers, Quad sees programs like GPS Ed as an important way to help develop the next generation of skilled talent while strengthening the workforce pipeline for years to come.

Together, these efforts help ensure the next generation is equipped with the knowledge and experience needed to thrive in an increasingly dynamic workforce.