SUSSEX, Wis., October 6, 2026 — Quad (NYSE: QUAD), a marketing experience company, today announced that Betty, its creative agency, and Rise, its media agency, won a 2026 4As Jay Chiat ‘Silver’ Award in the Brand Transformation Strategy category for their “So Clean. So Hot.” campaign for CLR Brands.
The campaign, inspired by the insight that 61% of the target audience say they’re turned on when their partner cleans, has helped turn household chores into an act of connection, making CLR part of a cultural conversation.
“Jay Chiat recognition is especially meaningful because it celebrates the visionary thinking behind the work – identifying a human truth that gave a household brand a new reason to matter in culture,” said Cari Bucci-Hulings, President of Betty and Rise. “For CLR Brands, reframing cleaning as an act of care brought emotional relevance to a functional category. And strategic media helped the idea meet more people where they were already scrolling, sparking meaningful engagement and giving them something worth sharing. It’s rewarding to see that combination of a breakthrough idea and smart media recognized.”
The Jay Chiat Awards recognize the strategic excellence driving impact for brands and businesses across the globe. Betty and Rise were recognized for their collaborative approach to addressing a well-known marketing challenge: Giving an established brand refreshed market relevance while keeping marketing performance high.
Results underscore the strength of collaboration
Over the “So Clean. So Hot.” campaign period, CLR sales increased 20% year over year, sales at a key retailer rose 45%, sales doubled with another e-commerce partner, and the brand recorded six consecutive quarters (and counting) of sales growth.
This win and the campaign’s results reflect the complementary strengths of the two agencies in action. Betty develops and produces breakthrough creative campaigns, while Rise uses data-informed media planning, strategy and execution to turn real audience connections into measurable growth.
“We couldn’t be more proud of this recognition and the teams behind it,” said Jeff Pozen, President and COO of Jelmar. “Betty and Rise took a simple but powerful consumer truth and turned it into work that is fresh, memorable and unmistakably CLR. Congratulations to everyone involved – it’s exciting to see great strategy and great creative connect with a new generation.”
The recognition comes as marketers face growing pressure to prove that brand building powers business performance, and as established brands work to keep earning fleeting consumer attention. This campaign shows how a clear strategic idea, paired with audience-centric media, can address both concerns.
The Jay Chiat Award builds on the campaign’s earlier accolades. Betty won a Bronze Effie Award for “So Clean. So Hot.” earlier this year, and Rise was recognized as a contributor for its leadership of the integrated media plan.
About Quad
Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. The company tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to each client’s objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed-to-market, strengthening marketing effectiveness and delivering value on client investments.
Quad employs approximately 10,000 people in 10 countries and serves approximately 2,100 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service media agency, Rise, and creative agency, Betty. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.
For more information about Quad, including its commitment to operating responsibly, intentional innovation and values-driven culture, visit quad.com.
Media contact
Hali Sawyer
Agency Communications Manager
414-622-2297
hasawyer@quad.com