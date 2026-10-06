SUSSEX, Wis., October 6, 2026 — Quad (NYSE: QUAD), a marketing experience company, today announced that Betty, its creative agency, and Rise, its media agency, won a 2026 4As Jay Chiat ‘Silver’ Award in the Brand Transformation Strategy category for their “So Clean. So Hot.” campaign for CLR Brands.

The campaign, inspired by the insight that 61% of the target audience say they’re turned on when their partner cleans, has helped turn household chores into an act of connection, making CLR part of a cultural conversation.

“Jay Chiat recognition is especially meaningful because it celebrates the visionary thinking behind the work – identifying a human truth that gave a household brand a new reason to matter in culture,” said Cari Bucci-Hulings, President of Betty and Rise. “For CLR Brands, reframing cleaning as an act of care brought emotional relevance to a functional category. And strategic media helped the idea meet more people where they were already scrolling, sparking meaningful engagement and giving them something worth sharing. It’s rewarding to see that combination of a breakthrough idea and smart media recognized.”

The Jay Chiat Awards recognize the strategic excellence driving impact for brands and businesses across the globe. Betty and Rise were recognized for their collaborative approach to addressing a well-known marketing challenge: Giving an established brand refreshed market relevance while keeping marketing performance high.