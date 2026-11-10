OCONOMOWOC, Wis., November 10, 2026 — QuadMed, a national leader in employer-sponsored healthcare, today announced plans to open a new shared health center in Oconomowoc in early 2027, expanding its Wisconsin footprint and bringing high-performance primary care within reach of more businesses. The location will build on QuadMed’s Shared Health Center Network with existing sites in Hartford, West Bend, Sussex, Lomira and West Allis, giving area employers cost-effective healthcare options for their employees near where they live and work.

The expansion comes as Wisconsin employers face growing pressure to manage healthcare costs while maintaining access to quality care for their workforce. According to the Commonwealth Fund, employer-sponsored health insurance spending in Wisconsin reached $7,949 per enrollee in 2023, approximately 23.5% above the national average. These rising costs underscore the need for healthcare solutions that deliver greater value for employers and better access to care for employees and their families.

QuadMed’s Shared Health Center Network gives employers a way to respond by investing directly in accessible advanced primary care. Multiple organizations share access to a local QuadMed care team, making employer-sponsored healthcare an economically viable option for businesses whose workforce size or geographic distribution may make a dedicated facility impractical.

“Better access. Lower costs. Employers deserve both,” said Kathryn Quadracci Flores, MD, CEO of QuadMed. “One in three QuadMed patient appointments is a same-day visit. When employees get the right care sooner, we can prevent costly health issues down the road. Our shared health center model makes that kind of access more affordable for employers, while helping employees and their families save on healthcare costs, too.”

Members will have access to same- and next-day appointments, longer visits, preventive and acute care, chronic condition management, health coaching, virtual care and 24/7 nurse support. The sharing network connects members to a broader QuadMed healthcare ecosystem, with nearby services including pharmacy, laboratory, behavioral health, occupational health and physical therapy.

QuadMed’s high-performance primary care model keeps members connected between visits through proactive outreach, follow-up and referral coordination. Epic connects health records, while QuadMed MyChart gives members convenient access to scheduling, health information and secure communication with their care team.

Employers receive reporting on utilization, clinical quality, patient experience and financial performance, helping them assess the value of their investment.

Employers and consultants interested in learning more about the Oconomowoc location or QuadMed’s Shared Health Center Network can visit www.quadmedical.com for more information.