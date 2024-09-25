From the projected growth of the resale market to the share of Gen Z consumers who say they’re willing to spend more on high-quality food, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

46%

The percentage of TV viewers who say their “first stop” viewing destination is the “big 5” streaming services — Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and Max — according to new data from Hub Entertainment Research, per MediaPost.

55%

Projected growth of the global resale market by 2029, for a total of $291.6 billion, according to OfferUp’s just released “2024 Recommerce Report,” published in partnership with GlobalData.

$1,000

The amount that dairy brand Stonyfield has promised to award to 100 randomly selected customers who quit social media for the entire month of October as part of its Toxic-Free Election Challenge, per Fast Company.

$11.6 billion

$2.2 billion

The amount that members of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) — an industry group representing North American movie chains including AMC Entertainment, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark — will invest in renovating 21,000 screens (including “every part of the theater experience from signage to snacks and snazzier seats”) over three years, per CNN Business.

82%

The share of U.S. consumers who cited crowds, long lines and unavailable inventory as their biggest pain points when it comes to the in-store grocery shopping experience, according to a survey conducted by drone delivery provider Wing, per Food Logistics.

$1,000

The maximum amount that 62% of shoppers (up from 49% last year) in North America and the U.K. say they plan to spend this holiday season, according to the “2024 Holiday Shopping Trends Report” commissioned by Celigo, per Drug Store News.

70%

The share of U.S. Gen Z consumers who say they’re willing to spend more on high-quality food, according to a survey of 1,023 Gen Z adults conducted by YouGov on behalf of Whole Foods, per Progressive Grocer.

25%

The portion of each of Crocs’ new limited-edition Keep It Going Classic Clog that is made of post-consumer recycled content from shoes collected through the footwear brand’s “Old Crocs. New Life” takeback program, per a company announcement.

$120 million