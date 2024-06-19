From the percentage of advertisers who say they’re fully prepared for the post-cookie era to the share of U.S. consumers who trust Temu, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

26,753

Total submissions received for the 2024 Cannes Lions Awards, with the number of brand submissions and media owner submissions up 6% and 31% respectively, per MediaPost. The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which Quad is attending, kicked off on Monday.

69.5%

The percentage of advertising revenue projected to be “AI-enabled” this year, according to GroupM, per Campaign US. “AI-enabled” refers to ad buying and optimization across primarily digital channels, such as search. By 2029, this number is expected to exceed 90%.

1

The spot Tesla’s Model Y took in Cars.com’s 2024 American-Made Index, per Axios. Beyond Tesla, whose Model S sedan and Model X SUV ranked fourth and ninth respectively, foreign brands actually dominated the top 10 in the index, which ranks vehicles based on the extent to which they are made in America.

40%

Approximate email open rates across all tracked advertising sectors in Q4 2023, according to data from Klaviyo, per eMarketer. Sectors seeing the highest open rates included home and garden (41.6%) and food and beverage (40.9%).

$155 million

Opening weekend box office ticket sales for Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2,” exceeding expectations and beating out “Dune: Part Two” ($82.5 million) and “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” ($80 million) to become the biggest opening of the year so far, per Variety.

$5

The monthly cost to subscribe to Amazon’s monthly subscription pharmacy service RxPass, which the e-commerce giant expanded to Medicare patients this week, per Reuters. Launched last year to provide U.S. Prime members (with or without insurance) access to a range of low-cost medications, RxPass features 60 eligible generic drugs, 24/7 access to a pharmacist and free delivery.

7%

The percentage of U.S. consumers who say they trust Temu, according to a new survey from marketing software company Omnisend. Despite this lack of trust, 68% of the 1,000 respondents shop with the Chinese-owned online marketplace.

$100 billion

Estimated annual financial risk, by 2040, for global businesses that continue using plastic in the development of their products as regulations expand, according to a new report by PlasticFree, the consultancy arm of A Plastic Planet, per Fashion Dive.

25%

The share of advertisers who say they’re fully prepared for the deprecation of Google’s third-party cookies, according to a YouGov study commissioned by Taboola, per Marketing Interactive. With the impending phaseout, 44% of advertisers say they plan to shift their advertising dollars to other channels. (To learn more, download “The data you’re missing: 9 truths about the new world of data-informed marketing,” from Quad Insights.)

18 ounces