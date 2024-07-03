From the estimated value of the women’s sports merch market to Amazon Prime Day’s projected record-setting sales, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

33%

The percentage by which consumer spending increases on pay day, according to InMarket’s 2024 Payday InSights Report, per Chain Store Age.

35

The number of athletes at the U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trials (which concluded Sunday) who sported Bandit Running’s all-black, logo-free gear as part of two-week endorsement deals with the apparel company’s Unsponsored Project, per CNBC.

$1 billion

The amount that Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” surpassed at the global box office less than three weeks after its release on June 14, making it the first movie of the year to hit the milestone, per Variety.

2 in 5

The projected proportion of people in the U.S. who will use proximity mobile payment technology at checkout this year, per a just-released eMarketer forecast.

4.5

The approximate number of minutes it took to increase the charge of a new 35 kWh lithium-ion battery from British EV battery manufacturer Nybolt from 10% to 80% during its first public demonstration last week — far less than the roughly 20 minutes it typically takes electric cars using a fast charger to charge the same amount — per CNN Business.

37.1%

The year-to-date increase in sales of “the most expensive lipsticks offered online,” according to new Adobe Analytics data, per Forbes — evidence of the so-called “‘lipstick effect’ theory that consumers splurge on small luxuries when they feel they can’t afford bigger ones,” as Forbes’ Joan Verdon explains it. (See also: “How CPG brands can turn everyday products into little luxuries,” from Quad Insights.)

$4 billion

The estimated annual value of the U.S. women’s sports merchandise market, according to a new report from Sports Innovation Lab and Klarna, per Marketing Brew.

$14.7 billion

Projected sales for this year’s Prime Day, Amazon’s largest sales event of the year — taking place July 16–17 — according to data intelligence firm Similarweb, per Modern Retail. That figure represents a 14% increase over last year’s record-setting sales.

87%

The share of consumers who say they want the same access to product information in store as they get online, according to a new survey of over 1,100 U.S. shoppers conducted by Retail Systems Research, per Instore Magazine.

53%