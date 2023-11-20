Quad
Quad

How CPG brands can turn everyday products into little luxuries

Learn how leaning into the #LittleTreats trend can create BIG opportunities for even the smallest consumer product purchases.

November 20th, 2023

In the post-pandemic era, consumers are embracing small indulgences that bring joy to themselves and others — without breaking the bank.

At a moment when brands are up against budget constraints, strategic marketing decisions have the potential to elevate products of all prices and sizes. In what category is this trend most relevant? And what can your brand do to not only delight shoppers but to boost sales?

Access the full report to learn how your brand can infuse a little joy into everyday shopping.

Your Content Goes Here

Related insights

Quad Insights, Your Inbox

Sign up to receive monthly perspectives for marketers and publishers.

Quad

Better marketing is
built on Quad

Solutions

Industries

Corporate

© 2023 • Quad.com All rights reserved.