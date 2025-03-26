From the average annual amount spent by Amazon shoppers to the secondhand apparel market’s growth, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

70%

The share of brands, agencies and publishers that have yet to fully implement artificial intelligence (AI) across media planning, activation and analysis, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s “State of Data 2025” report, per Adweek. Brands have been the slowest to adopt AI, with 60% citing cost as the biggest factor impacting their decision.

50%

The share of CEOs who say they have “great confidence” in their CMO, according to a survey of 150 CEOs of U.S. companies conducted by Boathouse in January, per Marketing Brew.

$29.6 billion

Global recorded music revenue from subscription streaming in 2024, for a 4.8% year-over-year increase, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, per Reuters.

$125,000

The price that a 750 mL bottle of Old Rip Van Winkle whiskey (specifically, “Van Winkle Selection” Kentucky Bourbon Festival Master Distiller’s Auction 2007) fetched at a recent Sotheby’s New York auction, per The Spirits Business. The bottle set a record as the most valuable post-Prohibition American whiskey.

$2,817

The amount that the average Amazon shopper spent at the e-commerce retailer in 2024, according to a just-released report from Numerator, per Consumer Affairs.

41%

The share of consumers who cited “brand discounts” as the main reason they check their email — the second most cited reason (tied with “emails from family and friends”) after “work emails” — according to a new study from ZeroBounce, per MediaPost.

645%

The YOY increase in product availability for pickleball in Q4 2024, according to a study by Centric Market Intelligence examining market data from a range of U.S. retailers, per Women’s Wear Daily.

14%

The growth of the U.S. secondhand apparel market in 2024 — including online/in-store resale and thrift stores — outpacing the growth of the retail apparel market by 5x, according to ThredUp’s “2025 Resale Report,” per Chain Store Age.

68%

The share of Gen Alpha consumers who report owning a luxury product by the age of 10, according to Razorfish data, per Marketing Dive.

