Welcome to The Week in Generative AI, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.
AI-powered virtual fitting app Fytted announces partnership with over 600 retailers
Fytted, an AI-powered virtual fitting room app, just announced its partnership with over 600 retailers, including Nike, J. Crew and Lululemon. Per a company announcement, Fytted users now have the ability to virtually try on over one million clothing items. Leveraging AI that takes body measurements and allows users to “see how clothes will lay, bunch and fit overall,” Fytted claims to reduce returns by an average of over 40%.
See also: “Google Shopping launches virtual dress try-ons in the US” (Fashion Dive)
AI copyright tool is taking down AI-generated Nintendo Mario images
Nintendo has partnered with “brand protection solution” company Tracer, resulting in the removal of “dozens of X posts containing images of Mario, including ones generated by xAI’s Grok AI tool,” The Verge’s Wes Davis reports. Tracer, which uses AI to identify online images that violate trademark and copyright, filed takedown notices on Nintendo’s behalf, Davis notes, adding that in addition to the removal of AI-generated images, the notice led to the deletion of some fan art.
Previously: “New image generator for xAI’s Grok allows users to generate images of seemingly anything on X,” from the Aug. 16 edition of this column.
More AI safety & regulation:
Stat of the week: 500 million
That’s the number of monthly active users that Meta AI is approaching, according to Mark Zuckerberg this week at Meta Connect 2024 — the tech giant’s annual developer event — per TechCrunch.
Previously: “Meta announces newest version of Llama AI,” from the July 26 edition of this column.
Ad Age explores AI prompting for marketers
In an article titled “AI Prompting for Marketers — Agency Leaders Share Lessons for Generating Creative Ideas,” Ad Age’s Asa Hiken explores strategies in the emerging art of AI prompting. One unexpected tip comes from Edelman executive Jesse Suchmann, who sometimes prompts a chatbot to summarize complex data “in the style of a drunk friend at a bar,” Hiken writes. (“That always gets me straight to the point,” Suchmann tells Hiken.) Insights from other agency execs include not being stingy with detail, understanding that some context is unhelpful and more. Find the full story here.
Previously: Per the World Federation of Advertisers, 80% of multinational brand owners say they have concerns about how creative and media agencies use generative AI on their behalf, as we noted in last week’s edition of this column.
More AI strategy:
- “Steve Madden optimizes global online shopping with AI” (Chain Store Age)
- “AI Briefing: This startup is using Salesforce for its AI-powered semantic search for e-commerce” (Digiday)
More AI trends:
Puma leverages generative AI to enhance product imagery
Puma is expanding its partnership with Google Cloud to leverage its Imagen 2 image builder on the Vertex AI platform, Chain Store Age’s Dan Berthiaume reports. Imagen 2 can create imagery and background images tailored to Puma products, Berthiaume notes, adding that the tool has enhanced editing abilities related to shadowing, resolution and more. The partnership will also see Puma pilot Imagen 3, Google Cloud’s latest iteration of the text-to-image model.
More from Quad:
- “Using generative AI, CGI and next-gen 3D scanning for brand imagery — what marketers need to know”
- “Producing creative content at scale: 5 insights for marketers that can save time and money”
More AI tools & advancements:
- “Microsoft claims its new tool can correct AI hallucinations, but experts advise caution” (TechCrunch)
- “Spotify’s AI playlist builder is now available in the US” (The Verge)
- “eBay’s latest AI seller tool enables instant multiple listings” (Chain Store Age
More AI partnerships:
Further reading
AI financial news: