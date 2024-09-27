Welcome to The Week in Generative AI, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.

AI-powered virtual fitting app Fytted announces partnership with over 600 retailers

Fytted, an AI-powered virtual fitting room app, just announced its partnership with over 600 retailers, including Nike, J. Crew and Lululemon. Per a company announcement, Fytted users now have the ability to virtually try on over one million clothing items. Leveraging AI that takes body measurements and allows users to “see how clothes will lay, bunch and fit overall,” Fytted claims to reduce returns by an average of over 40%. See also: “Google Shopping launches virtual dress try-ons in the US” (Fashion Dive)

AI copyright tool is taking down AI-generated Nintendo Mario images

Nintendo has partnered with “brand protection solution” company Tracer, resulting in the removal of “dozens of X posts containing images of Mario, including ones generated by xAI’s Grok AI tool,” The Verge’s Wes Davis reports. Tracer, which uses AI to identify online images that violate trademark and copyright, filed takedown notices on Nintendo’s behalf, Davis notes, adding that in addition to the removal of AI-generated images, the notice led to the deletion of some fan art. Previously: “New image generator for xAI’s Grok allows users to generate images of seemingly anything on X,” from the Aug. 16 edition of this column. More AI safety & regulation: “FTC announces crackdown on ‘deceptive AI’ businesses” (NBC News)

Stat of the week: 500 million

That’s the number of monthly active users that Meta AI is approaching, according to Mark Zuckerberg this week at Meta Connect 2024 — the tech giant’s annual developer event — per TechCrunch. Previously: “Meta announces newest version of Llama AI,” from the July 26 edition of this column.

Ad Age explores AI prompting for marketers

Puma leverages gen erative AI to enhance product imagery