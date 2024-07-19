Welcome to The Week in Direct-to-Consumer , a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news in the DTC space.

Chubbies partners with Team USA and Olympic Heritage

Ahead of the Summer Olympics in Paris, DTC lifestyle apparel brand Chubbies just announced a multiyear partnership with Team USA and Olympic Heritage. The collaboration kicks off with the Team USA x Chubbies capsule collection, which features performance polos, tees, tanks and swim trunks “meticulously designed to embody the spirit of the Team USA champions,” per a Chubbies statement. Olympic silver medal-winning swimmer Steele Johnson stars in the first campaign.

Previously: “J Crew partners with USA Swimming for the Summer Olympics,” as we noted in the June 7 edition of this column.