Billie highlights ‘unexpected reasons to shave’ in new campaign

DTC razor brand Billie has launched a new campaign highlighting “unexpected reasons to shave” — such as preparing to pole dance or getting ready to get a new tattoo — Retail Dive’s Howard Ruben reports. Billie has a history of “unconventional ad spots,” Ruben notes, adding that since its 2017 launch, the brand has “marketed itself as the answer to the ‘pink tax’ of companies charging a premium for women’s products versus men’s.” The campaign will run on YouTube, Amazon, Facebook and other digital channels.

The takeaway: This edgy campaign is designed to help Billie build out its challenger-brand narrative.

Insider Intelligence | eMarketer explores the DTC landscape

In an article titled “Guide to direct-to-consumer commerce: How it works and how it’s evolving,” Insider Intelligence | eMarketer’s Arielle Feger explores the current DTC landscape, highlighting some ways in which DTC brands — both established and digitally native — could drive channel growth. Feger writes that established brands are “reconfiguring their sales models in an attempt to find the right balance between D2C and wholesale relationships,” and that, in turn, digitally native brands are expanding into brick-and-mortar and wholesale to remain competitive. Read the full story here.

See also: Retail Dive explored the DTC hybrid model trend in December, citing a number of brands that have made the shift, as we noted in an earlier installment of The Week in Direct-to-Consumer.

POS Nation and GrazeCart execs discuss DTC potential for small farmers in PYMNTS-led conversation

In an interview with PYMNTS’ Austin Prey, POS Nation President Cort Ouzts and GrazeCart Co-Founder and Managing Director Brooks Hitzfield discuss POS Nation’s recent acquisition of GrazeCart, as well as DTC growth opportunities for small farmers. With the acquisition, POS Nation adds GrazeCart to its existing software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering, and GrazeCart — a farm-to-fork platform tailored to small farmers — enjoys an immediate boost from POS Nation’s countrywide reach. In the conversation, Ouzts and Hitzfield explore how today’s small farmers are seeking digital solutions to maximize DTC sales and work toward a more seamless omnichannel strategy. Find the full interview and story here.

The takeaway: With consumers growing increasingly interested in their food sources, small farmers leveraging digital solutions to grow their DTC sales makes a lot of sense.

Carhartt expands Reworked program to include mail-in trade

Carhartt announced this week the expansion of its resale program, Carhartt Reworked, to include mail-in trade of select products. A partnership with resale processing company Trove, the program allows customers to mail in their gently worn Carhartt gear, including any item produced in the past 10 years that had an original MSRP of $50 or more, including outerwear, bib overalls and coveralls, sweatshirts and pants. Customers must first complete an online questionnaire to see if their items meet eligibility and condition requirements. Upon receipt of an item, Carhartt sends customers a digital gift card good online and in-store. Used clothing is then reconditioned and resold on Reworked.Carhartt.com. The program first launched in March 2023 with store drop-off.

The takeaway: The expansion of its Reworked program helps Carhartt simultaneously appeal to two key segments of its constituency: value-conscious buyers of workwear and consumers who prioritize sustainability.

