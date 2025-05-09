Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.
Under Armour aims to reimagine bag straps with its No Weigh Backpack
Under Armour has spent decades positioning itself as a leader in tech-forward performance apparel. With its latest creation, called UA Suspension, the brand aims to bring an innovative, ergonomic approach to bags. Under Armour says this patent-pending strap system is a dynamic design, expanding and contracting as weight shifts to reduce shoulder strain — the result of three years of R&D, according to the company. The first product to use UA Suspension tech is a new backpack, the cleverly-named No Weigh, which also features moisture-wicking back panels and an expandable 28- to 35-liter capacity. As part of a two-stage launch, Under Armour invited loyalty program members to place early orders for the No Weigh starting on May 7. The backpack is now available to non-members for $140 at UnderArmour.com.
More retailer product launches:
- “Victoria’s Secret Releases Body Care Collection” (Happi)
- “C&S Wholesale Grocers Relaunching Best Yet Private Label” (Store Brands)
- “Wegmans Launches Restaurant-Inspired Frozen Pizza Line” (Progressive Grocer)
Instacart and Partiful join forces to develop group ordering app
Since launching in 2020, the event planning app Partiful has become a darling among Gen Z and the tech industry, taking home Google’s app of the year award in November. Now, Partiful has partnered with Instacart on a new standalone app, Fizz, that aims to streamline group ordering; users can invite guests to a shared cart, where each person adds and pays for products separately, with all the items delivered together for a flat $5 fee. “We basically productized BYOB,” Partiful CEO Shreya Murthy tells Fast Company. The app is rolling out now on iOS and Android with a 21+ age restriction for users.
Previously: “Instacart launches AI-powered tools to enable a more personalized online grocery shopping experience,” from the March 21 edition of this column.
See also: “DoorDash Announces 2 Significant Multi-Billion-Dollar Acquisitions in a Single Day” (RetailWire)
More commerce operations and expansions:
- “ALDI Plans To Open 800 New Locations by 2028” (RetailWire)
- “ThredUp Goes Open Source to Boost Resale as Trade War Could Lift Sector” (Women’s Wear Daily)
- “FreshDirect returns to former East Coast markets” (Grocery Dive)
- “Rite Aid files for bankruptcy — again” (CNN Business)
- “Gopuff debuts GoXL bulk offering in response to tariff uncertainty” (Retail Brew)
- ICYMI: “Instacart grows ecommerce footprint with Wynshop acquisition” (Supermarket News)
Stat of the week: 59%
The share of U.S. millennials who say that spending on hobbies and interests is a necessity — not a luxury — according to a new study by The Harris Poll for Credit Karma. (The authors defined “necessity” as something respondents are “willing to spend money on, no matter the state of their finances.”) The research aimed to quantify how the cost-of-living crisis among younger consumers is impacting purchasing behavior. (See more industry and marketing stats in the latest edition of The Weekly 10 </