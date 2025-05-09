Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.

Under Armour aims to reimagine bag straps with its No Weigh Backpack

Under Armour has spent decades positioning itself as a leader in tech-forward performance apparel. With its latest creation, called UA Suspension, the brand aims to bring an innovative, ergonomic approach to bags. Under Armour says this patent-pending strap system is a dynamic design, expanding and contracting as weight shifts to reduce shoulder strain — the result of three years of R&D, according to the company. The first product to use UA Suspension tech is a new backpack, the cleverly-named No Weigh, which also features moisture-wicking back panels and an expandable 28- to 35-liter capacity. As part of a two-stage launch, Under Armour invited loyalty program members to place early orders for the No Weigh starting on May 7. The backpack is now available to non-members for $140 at UnderArmour.com. More retailer product launches: “Victoria’s Secret Releases Body Care Collection” (Happi)

“C&S Wholesale Grocers Relaunching Best Yet Private Label” (Store Brands)

“Wegmans Launches Restaurant-Inspired Frozen Pizza Line” (Progressive Grocer)

Instacart and Partiful join forces to develop group ordering app

Stat of the week: 59%