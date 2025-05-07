From Pinterest’s use as a search engine to the Kentucky Derby’s viewership, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.
59%
The share of U.S. millennials who say that spending on hobbies and interests is a necessity — not a luxury — according to a new study by The Harris Poll for Credit Karma. (The authors defined “necessity” as something respondents are “willing to spend money on, no matter the state of their finances.”) The research aimed to quantify how the cost-of-living crisis among younger consumers is impacting purchasing behavior.
17.7 million
Average viewership for the 2025 Kentucky Derby — the race’s largest TV audience since 1989, and a 6% increase compared to last year, per NBC Sports. The event, which was broadcast live on NBC and streamed on Peacock, peaked at nearly 23 million viewers.
39%
The share of consumers who have used Pinterest as a search engine, according to a new survey from Adobe.
29
Number of countries where fans have purchased WNBA tickets — a massive jump from 12 countries last year — per preseason data from StubHub. The arrival of women’s professional basketball at a global level is aligned with several other crucial growth indicators: WNBA ticket sales are up nearly 2.5x year-ov