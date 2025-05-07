From Pinterest’s use as a search engine to the Kentucky Derby’s viewership, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

59%

The share of U.S. millennials who say that spending on hobbies and interests is a necessity — not a luxury — according to a new study by The Harris Poll for Credit Karma. (The authors defined “necessity” as something respondents are “willing to spend money on, no matter the state of their finances.”) The research aimed to quantify how the cost-of-living crisis among younger consumers is impacting purchasing behavior.