In today’s ever-evolving marketing landscape, the line between brand marketing and performance marketing has blurred. What once were distinct silos are now merging out of necessity.

Shrinking budgets and the demand for measurable results have pushed marketers to combine these traditionally separate strategies. The result? Confused marketers, unsure of where to put their time and budgets.

From what I see with my partners, it’s the ultimate catch-22. Building the brand needs to equate to sales. Yet all sales efforts need to drive stronger brand experiences and perceptions. And the demands of business-minded stakeholders — CEOs and CFOs who expect tangible results from marketing investments — aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

So, how do you merge these two strategies effectively?