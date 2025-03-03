In today’s ever-evolving marketing landscape, the line between brand marketing and performance marketing has blurred. What once were distinct silos are now merging out of necessity.
Shrinking budgets and the demand for measurable results have pushed marketers to combine these traditionally separate strategies. The result? Confused marketers, unsure of where to put their time and budgets.
From what I see with my partners, it’s the ultimate catch-22. Building the brand needs to equate to sales. Yet all sales efforts need to drive stronger brand experiences and perceptions. And the demands of business-minded stakeholders — CEOs and CFOs who expect tangible results from marketing investments — aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.
So, how do you merge these two strategies effectively?
Everything omnichannel, all of the time
On a tactical level, integrating brand-building and performance marketing means using a diverse range of formats to reach your consumers where they are. The most successful brands I work with excel at cascading their messaging across multiple consumer touchpoints — whether it’s through in-store signage, digital ads, social media posts or email marketing. They ensure that their messaging is not only consistent but also relevant and adaptable to each platform, making the most of every opportunity to engage their audience.
The key is to ensure that every piece of content you create does double duty: It should build long-term brand equity while also driving short-term, measurable results. For example, an in-store display may reinforce brand values and highlight your unique selling proposition, but it should also encourage immediate action, like a purchase or sign-up. Similarly, a digital ad should not only increase brand awareness but also deliver clear calls to action that lead to conversions.
Creative relevancy
First and foremost, building a brand starts with that very first impression — whether it’s a logo, a piece of packaging, or the way a brand’s story is told. These early visuals set the stage for everything that follows.
Crafting a strong brand means creating strategies that can scale from big ideas down to the nitty-gritty details, like where and how people encounter your brand. It’s important for brand campaigns to show up seamlessly across all the places consumers interact with them — in-store, online, at home, or on their screens. Plus, with the constantly changing consumer landscape, these campaigns need to be flexible enough to adapt to new trends and retailer needs.
Our team at Betty, a Quad agency, has seen firsthand that a successful branding strategy often involves managing a vast array of content and adaptations to meet the demands of key periods like holidays, drive periods, or product launches. The “secret sauce” for these campaigns is creative consistency — making sure every piece (no matter how small) reflects the overall brand vision and feels consistent, no matter where or when people see it.
Simplicity is key
Once you’ve established creative consistency and a holistic omnichannel media plan, the final step in the brand and demand equation is crafting a meaningful attribution strategy.