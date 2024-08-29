How CPG marketers can align brand building to business growth
Watch this webinar for advice and actionable tips on how CPG marketers can balance brand creative with demand.
August 29th, 2024
In today’s CPG landscape, marketers face the challenge of crafting a compelling brand story and developing dynamic creative while simultaneously meeting performance goals. This dual focus often operates in silos, leading to inconsistencies and placing significant strain on internal teams.
Join Cari Bucci-Hulings, President, and Liz Grabek, Senior VP of Consumer Strategy at Betty, a Quad agency, in a webinar on best practices for CPG brand building.
They will cover:
Generative AI & CGI for CPG brand imagery
Jump into the nuanced landscape of generative AI, and how CPG marketers can best leverage it in 2024.
As generative AI continues to transform marketing strategies, CPG marketers can use this guide as a compass to lead them through the opportunities and challenges ahead.