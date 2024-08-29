In today’s CPG landscape, marketers face the challenge of crafting a compelling brand story and developing dynamic creative while simultaneously meeting performance goals. This dual focus often operates in silos, leading to inconsistencies and placing significant strain on internal teams.

Join Cari Bucci-Hulings, President, and Liz Grabek, Senior VP of Consumer Strategy at Betty, a Quad agency, in a webinar on best practices for CPG brand building.