Omaha Steaks announces the upcoming release of, yes, a romance novel
Direct-to-consumer (DTC) brand Omaha Steaks just announced the coming launch of a romance novel, “Certified Tender,” per a brand announcement. “Certified Tender” is the first in the brand’s Meat-Cute Romance Series, a three-part collection “celebrating love, connection and the joy of coming together,” which Omaha Steaks “hopes readers will devour… just as eagerly as a USDA Certified Tender Filet Mignon.” The novel will be available for preorder starting in April at OmahaSteaks.com.
Macy’s acquires rights to develop TV adaptation of best-selling novel “When Women Ran Fifth Avenue”
Macy’s just announced plans to develop a fictionalized TV series based on “When Women Ran Fifth Avenue: Glamour and Power at the Dawn of American Fashion,” the nonfiction best-seller by journalist Julie Satow. Per a brand announcement, Macy’s acquired TV rights to the book, which tells the real-life story of “the women who built and shaped some of the most iconic department stores in America,” including Lord & Taylor’s Dorothy Shaver, Bonwit Teller’s Hortense Odlum and Henri Bendel’s Geraldine Stutz. Macy’s will add to the story its own Margaret Getchell, who “transformed Macy’s in the 19th century.” The project is being led by Macy’s CMO Sharon Otterman.
Instacart launches AI-powered tools to enable a more personalized online grocery shopping experience
Instacart just unveiled new solutions designed to “make it easier for consumers to discover relevant products based on their unique health and lifestyle preferences,” per a brand announcement. Through a new generative AI-powered tool called Smart Shop, the grocery technology company can analyze customers’ habits and dietary preferences to provide more relevant product recommendations faster. Customers can also modify their preferences, selecting from 14 specific dietary preferences such as gluten-free and high fiber. Across Instacart’s catalog, new AI-powered Health Tags will provide detailed nutritional information on products, while Inspiration Pages will serve up “expert-backed health recommendations and shoppable recipes.” Instacart developed the first such page in partnership with the American Diabetes Association.
Stella McCartney debuts SpongeBob SquarePants collaborative collection
Stella McCartney just unveiled a new 38-piece children’s capsule collection in collaboration with beloved Nickelodeon TV series “SpongeBob SquarePants” that “captures the show’s sense of kooky nautical nonsense,” Women’s Wear Daily’s Violet Goldstone reports. With pieces featuring Bikini Bottom’s various character