Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.

Walmart debuts brand refresh

Walmart just officially unveiled a brand refresh designed to reflect its “evolution as a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer,” per a brand announcement. The new visual identity includes “more vibrant yellows and blues (technically True Blue and Spark Yellow), a bigger emphasis on the sunburst-like ‘spark’ icon Walmart implemented in 2008” and updated typography that’s “a custom design based on the font Antique Olive that Walmart is calling Everyday Sans,” Retail Dive’s Peter Adams reports. Walmart quietly rolled out the new look last October at its test store location in Springdale, Arkansas; it’s slated to spread to the brand’s website and app this month, followed by other brick-and-mortar locations across the country over time.

Previously:

See also: “Walmart expands Zepeto metaverse collaboration to include e-commerce” (Chain Store Age)

Amazon announces end to “Try Before You Buy”

Amazon just announced that on Jan. 31 it will end its “Try Before You Buy” feature, which allows Amazon Prime members to try on select apparel, shoes and accessories at home prior to making a purchase, Wyatte Grantham-Philips of The Associated Press reports. An Amazon spokesperson cited the increasing number of people utilizing the retailer’s other tools, including virtual try-on and personalized size recommendations, as reasons for the phase-out.

Previously: “Amazon debuts ‘Amazon Haul’ shopping experience featuring products $20 and under,” from the Nov. 15 edition of this column.

More retail and e-commerce news:

Stat of the week: 73%

That’s the share of adult Gen Z shoppers (those 18 to 27 years old) who said they shop in-store at least once a week, according to a survey from payment technology company Adyen, per Chain Store Age. (See more industry and marketing stats in the most recent edition of The Weekly 10 from Quad Insights.)

More commerce insights: