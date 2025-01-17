Walmart debuts brand refresh

Walmart just officially unveiled a brand refresh designed to reflect its “evolution as a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer,” per a brand announcement. The new visual identity includes “more vibrant yellows and blues (technically True Blue and Spark Yellow), a bigger emphasis on the sunburst-like ‘spark’ icon Walmart implemented in 2008” and updated typography that’s “a custom design based on the font Antique Olive that Walmart is calling Everyday Sans,” Retail Dive’s Peter Adams reports. Walmart quietly rolled out the new look last October at its test store location in Springdale, Arkansas; it’s slated to spread to the brand’s website and app this month, followed by other brick-and-mortar locations across the country over time.

Previously:

See also: “Walmart expands Zepeto metaverse collaboration to include e-commerce” (Chain Store Age)