Best Buy launches paid influencer program with curated storefronts

Best Buy just announced the launch of a new program that allows influencers and creators to partner directly with the tech retailer. Designed to “help shoppers discover new technology and the amazing ways it can elevate their lives,” per a brand announcement, the Best Buy Creator program includes a new curated shopping experience called Best Buy storefronts. The shops enable creators and influencers to showcase the products featured in their content and earn a commission. Best Buy is launching the initiative with YouTube tech influencers Linus Sebastian, UrAvgConsumer (Judner Aura) and Jenna Ezarik, with plans to expand the program to include other creators over time.

Previously: “Best Buy positions itself as a discovery hub with its latest brand refresh,” from the July 26, 2024 edition of The Week in Retail.

More operations and innovations: