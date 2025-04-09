From consumers’ disillusionment with online shopping to the percentage of shoppers who have used AI tools and platforms, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

76%

The share of consumers who say online shopping lacks excitement, with 29% describing it as a “chore” and 61% saying they shop online only for convenience, according to a global survey conducted by Criteo across six markets (the U.S., the UK, France, Germany, Japan and South Korea), per Store Brands.

58%

The percentage of U.S. consumers who say it’s important for brands to respond to customers on social media, with 32% expecting a DM response within an hour, according to Emplifi’s latest “Social Pulse” report, per Marketing Dive.

$163 million

The opening weekend domestic box office ticket sales for Warner Bros.’ “A Minecraft Movie,” making it the best opening weekend of 2025 thus far and the best ever for a video game adaptation (surpassing the $146.4 million brought in by Universal Pictures’ 2023 “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”), per The Hollywood Reporter.

$271 million

Revenue that Crocs brought in from its decorative charms, which it calls Jibbitz, in 2024, accounting for just over 8% of the footwear brand’s total revenue last year, per CNBC. Crocs says that about 75% of its customers purchase Jibbitz for their clogs.

2.8%

The percentage by which the U.S. ad market grew year-over-year in February, according to Guideline’s U.S. Ad Market Tracker, per MediaPost, which notes that the relatively weak number follows two months of double-digit growth in January (10.0%) and December (15.2%).

48.8%

The share of U.S. consumers who report snacking at least three times a day — up 2.7% YOY — with 64.1% saying they actively seek out snacks perceived as “good for them” (up 7.4% since 2020), according to a just-released report from Circana, per Convenience Store News.

77%

The percentage of consumers who report changing their buying behavior in response to price increases, with 34% saying they no longer consider brands when making purchasing decisions, according to a new EY survey of consumers across 26 countries, per Chain Store Age. More than half of respondents (54%) say they only purchase name-brand products when they’re on sale.

80%

The share of GLP-1 medication users who say they’re interested in trying frozen food products designed to meet their dietary needs, with 46% saying high protein content in particular makes them more likely to try said products, according to a study conducted by the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association in partnership with Morning Consult, per Progressive Grocer.

75%

The percentage of U.S. fans of the HBO series “The White Lotus” (which just wrapped up its third season) who say it has influenced their travel more than any other show, according to a new survey from travel experience marketplace GetYourGuide, per Travel Agent Central. Inspired by the show, 31% of respondents have traveled to one of its filming locations (Hawaii, Italy or Thailand).

69%