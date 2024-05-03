One of the most jarring data points in “Eliminating Complexity for a Frictionless Marketing Experience,” a new research report from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services sponsored by Quad: Just 30% of respondents, all involved in their organizations’ marketing decisions, rate their organization’s marketing as “very effective” today.

In other words, most marketers are kind of underwhelmed by… their own marketing.

If that sounds like something of an existential crisis, well, it is.

But helpfully, the HBR Analytic Services’ report has a lot to say about exactly why marketers are struggling to produce effective marketing — and the report also identifies what the marketers who are satisfied with their own marketing are doing right.

The full report, which was commissioned by Quad, can be downloaded here. It’s based on an in-depth global survey of 527 members of the Harvard Business Review audience, all involved in their organizations’ marketing decisions. The size of the organizations ranges from 10,000 or more employees (31% of the respondents) down to 100-499 employees (24%) and covers industry sectors including financial services and technology. (More details on the participant profile and the survey methodology appear on page 9 of the report.)

Here’s a quick executive summary of some of the report’s key findings:

