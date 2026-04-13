Since 2025, The Harris Poll (THP) has been conducting landmark research, presented by Quad, examining the “Return of Touch” phenomenon. The three waves of studies — released in May 2025, October 2025 and April 2026 — point to a single unifying shift in behavior: Consumers are not choosing between digital, physical or even AI-driven shopping; instead, they’re seeking a better, more trustworthy balance of authentic brand messaging and experiences across their shopping journeys.

Keeping it real: Consumers combating “screen fatigue” want more tangible, IRL brand touchpoints

The original May 2025 “Return of Touch” study identifies a clear cultural trend: Consumers are increasingly seeking physical, in-real-life (IRL) brand touchpoints and experiences to counterbalance digital overload. This is especially true among Gen Z and millennials, who show the strongest appetite for tangible brand interactions. At the core of this trend is “screen fatigue.” THP found that a large majority (81%) of Gen Z say they wish they could disconnect more easily, making offline experiences feel valuable and even aspirational. These younger consumers say that brick-and-mortar retail, in-person events and tactile media such as print catalogs offer an analog escape from constant digital stimulation. Literal touch also plays a critical role in decision-making and brand connection. An overwhelming share of shoppers aged 18-44 (86%) say that being able to physically interact with products is essential to purchasing decisions. Likewise, most consumers of all ages (71%) report that in-store experiences deepen their emotional connection to brands. Seeking out realness also plays into the phenomenon of rising interest in tangible media, with just over 7 out of 10 (71%) consumers saying, “Print catalogs or magazines feel more authentic than digital campaigns.” For more data and insights, download “The Return of Touch Report: Reimagining Consumer Engagement in 2025” here.

Holiday shopping deep dive

“The Return of Touch Report: Holiday Shopping, Reconnected,” released in October 2025, reinforces and sharpens the “Return of Touch” thesis, showing how it plays out during the peak shopping season. The Harris Poll found that consumers are increasingly turning to physical stores and catalogs not just for “analog escape” shopping, but for inspiration, trust and emotional connection — vibes which then shape their perceptions of brands and retailers online as well. THP found that three-quarters (76%) of consumers say visiting physical stores during the holidays feels like a seasonal ritual and helps them connect with family and friends. Trust is another major driver: 65% of consumers — including 72% of Gen Z — say they trust retailers more when they do their holiday shopping in physical stores compared to online. Consumers also say that they trust what they see in-store far more than online when it comes to the quality of items (72%), the reality of a deal (69%) or their confidence in avoiding buyer’s regret (70%). Physical stores function as discovery platforms, with 66% of consumers saying that some of their favorite gift purchases have come from unexpected in-store discoveries, a figure that rises to 71% among Gen Z. Quite simply, physical retail enables serendipity in ways digital channels struggle to replicate. Meanwhile, print catalogs are resurging as a marketing channel that builds brand affinity, with 52% of Gen Z and 50% of millennials saying that a print catalog makes them feel more connected to the retailer (compared to the 41% average for consumers across all age groups). Overall, the holiday study underscores that holiday shoppers are seeking joy, trust and discovery — and in-store and tangible media experiences can help deliver these qualities more effectively than digital channels alone. For more data and insights, download “The Return of Touch Report: Holiday Shopping, Reconnected” here.

AI shopping and the “trust cliff”

The third study in the series, “The New Rules of Retail Trust in the Age of AI,” explores the rise of AI-assisted shopping and reveals that it is not in conflict with the “Return of Touch” phenomenon — but rather part of the same broader shifts in consumer priorities. THP found that today’s consumers are increasingly skeptical, price-sensitive and information-driven. Nearly three-quarters (74%) say price matters more now than it did a year ago, while roughly the same share (73%) say being informed matters more. They’re also wary of variable algorithmic pricing (aka surveillance pricing), with most (73%) saying it makes it difficult to know if they are getting the best deal. Meanwhile, nearly 7 in 10 (69%) feel social media is becoming a less attractive shopping channel, and 68% say they’ve lost trust in influencer recommendations over the past year. All of this has created demand for tools that reduce uncertainty and complexity. AI shopping agents are gaining traction as a solution, but THP found that their appeal largely lies in practical benefits: identifying pricing inconsistencies, helping shoppers stay within budget and reducing decision fatigue. THP also found that adoption of AI-assisted shopping comes with a critical limitation: trust. Most consumers (75%) say they would lose trust in both AI tools and brands if recommendations were influenced by paid placements. This underscores that AI’s perceived neutrality is a core value — and a major potential vulnerability. Another striking finding: Nearly 7 in 10 (68%) consumers say they’d be less likely to use AI shopping tools if pricing were clearer, while nearly the same portion (66%) say they’d rely less on AI agents if shopping itself were more enjoyable. At the same time, THP found that physical retail continues to foster crucial connections and practical credibility among wary consumers. Product discovery remains firmly rooted in physical environments, with 72% of Americans agreeing: “Shopping casually (just for fun) is better in person than online.” In-store experiences continue to drive discovery, enjoyment and confidence, and they even enhance online purchasing behavior, with four in five consumers (81%) saying a great in-store experience increases their confidence in buying from a retailer online. In other words, AI is not replacing physical retail — it’s helping mitigate some of the perceived friction in the current shopping ecosystem. And the looming “trust cliff” surrounding AI could sour consumers’ view of AI-assisted shopping. For more data and insights, download “The New Rules of Retail Trust in the Age of AI” here.

The “Return of Touch” big picture