In brief: The USPS reported a smaller second-quarter loss despite lower mail volumes and is asking Congress to help improve its financial stability. Rising production costs coupled with tighter supply continue to drive up prices for most grades of paper. Elevated diesel prices continue to impact transportation capacity and operating costs.
Built on our roots as a printer, mail industry partner and logistics leader, Quad is a marketing experience (MX) company focused on delivering streamlined solutions at scale to our clients. As the largest USPS customer, we are uniquely positioned to provide clients with best practices and insights on the latest postal, paper and logistics topics. If you have any questions or concerns during these challenging times for our industry, contact your Quad representative. We’ll tap our in-house experts to investigate and get you the answers you need.
USPS lowers net loss in Q2, but mail volumes continue to decline
The USPS reported a narrower net loss of $2 billion for the second quarter of FY2026 (Jan. 1–March 31), compared with $3.3 billion in the same period last year (SPLY), as operating revenue increased by $463 million.
The improved results were aided by a $1.3 billion decrease in workers’ compensation expenses, though those savings were partially offset by increased costs surrounding retiree health benefits and other operating expenses.
Total operating revenue in the quarter was $20.2 billion, up 2.3% from the SPLY, which the USPS said was largely due to mail price increases “partially offset by declining volumes.” However, some mail categories such as First-Class and Periodicals still saw lower revenue.
|USPS Q2 Revenue
(in $ millions)
|Q2 Volume
(in millions of pieces)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|First-Class Mail
|$6,615
|$6,646
|10,253
|10,944
|Marketing Mail
|$3,875
|$3,665
|13,107
|13,220
|Shipping & Packages
|$8,080
|$7,732
|1,570
|1,592
|Periodicals
|$204
|$214
|531
|601
Source: USPS
In announcing the results, Postmaster General (PMG) David Steiner said that during the quarter the agency was able to get revenue and costs “moving in the right direction,” but characterized the improvement as “modest.” He also took the opportunity to reiterate his plea for Congress to help the USPS regain a strong financial footing.
“[W]e have a long road to go to achieve anything close to long-term financial sustainability,” Steiner said. “It is a simple fact that we are in a cash crisis, and we are now taking serious and appropriate steps to conserve funds to operate. To avoid disruption and to sustain our role supporting American commerce and the public, we require urgent Congressional action to expand our borrowing authority and to address outdated constraints on the organization.”
Complete second-quarter financial results in Form 10-Q are available here.
USPS management emphasizes shared interests and commitment at NPF
With less than a year’s tenure under his belt, PMG David Steiner proved a big draw at this year’s National Postal Forum (NPF) in Phoenix. Attendance at NPF 2026 was more than 5,000, the second highest in the last 15 years. Its number of exhibitors — 213 — was among the largest ever.
Steiner delivered the keynote address, framing his message as “Your United States Postal Service” and emphasizing the close link between the USPS’s performance and customer success.
“Our legacy is your legacy,” he said. “Our performance drives your success. Our network supports your business. When the Postal Service improves, your business improves.”
He described the USPS as an organization at the center of a $1.9 trillion mailing and shipping industry that supports 7.9 million jobs and an economic platform central to U.S. commerce. Resolving the USPS’s financial issues should not be seen as a bailout, Steiner said, but rather as a way to support and grow that economic engine.
He was joined at the NPF by several top USPS managers, including:
Miscellaneous updates
The USPS resumed acceptance of mail destined for Syria and Bahrain on May 1, Iraq and Israel on May 8, and Russia on May 15.
USPS delivery performance
Quad tracks USPS performance through our IMsight application. Below are the average in-home curves for our Marketing Mail clients who used IMsight to track their mail in April.
Overall, April’s mail moved according to USPS Service Standards with no major concerns. We’re entering a period of lower mail volume and expect processing throughout postal facilities to proceed without major delays for the next few months.
|Week of 4/6
|Week of 4/13
|Week of 4/20
|Week of 4/27
|Early
|27%
|24%
|26%
|32%
|Day 1
|49%
|56%
|55%
|60%
|Day 2
|68%
|75%
|79%
|80%
|Day 3
|82%
|83%
|89%
|90%
|Day 4
|89%
|90%
|93%
|97%
|1 Day late
|92%
|91%
|94%
|98%
The Sectional Center Facilities (SCF) below struggled to hit an average of 70% in-home by USPS Service Standards for Flat mail. Letters, on the other hand, moved according to Service Standards throughout the country.
Flats:
|Entry type
|City
|Percent in-home by
Service Standard
|SCF
|Cheyenne, Wyo.
|59%
|SCF
|Hazelwood, Mo.
|66%
|SCF
|Indianapolis
|62%
|SCF
|Jackson, Miss.
|62%
|SCF
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|68%
|SCF
|South Bend, Ind.
|69%
USPS volume
|Mail volume for the week ended
May 9, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Up
0.5%
|▲
|Packages
|Down
4.1%
|▼
|Single Piece
|Down
7.4%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Up
0.3%
|▲
|Marketing Mail
|Up
12.1%
|▲
|Periodicals
|Down
4.6%
|▼
|Mail volume for the week ended
May 2, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Up
2.6%
|▲
|Packages
|Down
2.6%
|▼
|Single Piece
|Down
11.5%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Down
7.2%
|▼
|Marketing Mail
|Up
0.7%
|▲
|Periodicals
|Up
11.7%
|▲
|Mail volume for the week ended
April 25, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Up
4.2%
|▲
|Packages
|Down
1.6%
|▼
|Single Piece
|Down
8.1%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Up
1.9%
|▲
|Marketing Mail
|Up
7.0%
|▲
|Periodicals
|Down
22.8%
|▼
|Mail volume for the week ended
April 18, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Down
2.9%
|▼
|Packages
|Down
5.9%
|▼
|Single Piece
|Down
12.2%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Up
4.5%
|▲
|Marketing Mail
|Up
0.7%
|▲
|Periodicals
|Down
8.1%
|▼
Paper market
Rising production costs and tighter paper markets due to constrained supply continue to put upward pressure on prices for most grades. The latest grades to be affected are coated and uncoated freesheet, coated groundwood and uncoated groundwood high brightness grades.
Logistics
As the freight market transitions into a traditionally quieter season, industry conditions continue to reflect several key pressures that are influencing transportation capacity and operating costs:
As always, your Quad representative will work diligently to find you the lowest rates with the most efficient transportation available.