In brief: Mailers face a price increase for Market Dominant mail products in July — an average of up to 10% for some, including the impact of USPS promotions changes — and an immediate 8% time-limited price hike for retail and commercial Competitive mail products. A variety of issues are making paper markets unpredictable. Elevated diesel prices and other cost pressures are buffeting the freight market.
Built on our roots as a printer, mail industry partner and logistics leader, Quad is a marketing experience (MX) company focused on delivering streamlined solutions at scale to our clients. As the largest USPS customer, we are uniquely positioned to provide clients with best practices and insights on the latest postal, paper and logistics topics. If you have any questions or concerns during these challenging times for our industry, contact your Quad representative. We’ll tap our in-house experts to investigate and get you the answers you need.
USPS files details of July price increases
On April 9, the USPS filed a Market Dominant price increase with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) that would take effect on July 12. The overall price increase is approximately 4.8%, but the specific amount for each class varies based on PRC rules and regulations. Quad anticipates an average increase of up to 10% for some clients, which includes the impact of USPS promotions changes.
|Here are the average proposed increases by class:
|First-Class
|5.10%
|Periodicals
|6.80%
|Marketing Mail
|5.70 to 7.70%
|Bound Printed Matter (BPM)
|4.80%
As a reminder, due to a recent PRC ruling, the USPS is only allowed to change Market Dominant products (First-Class, Periodicals, Marketing Mail and BPM) once a year.
If you’re interested in additional information about the rate changes and/or details of the 2027 USPS promotions calendar, please contact your Quad sales representative or email the Quad Postal Solutions team at PostalSolutionsAdminandService@quad.com.
Also, Quad held a webinar about the price changes on Tuesday, April 28. If you missed it, please contact your Quad sales representative or email the Quad Postal Solutions team at the address above for a link to the recording.
USPS files time-limited transportation-related rate increase for Competitive products
Citing rising transportation costs, the USPS filed notice with the PRC that it would impose a time-limited price increase on retail and commercial domestic Competitive products from April 26, 2026, through Jan. 17, 2027. The Board of Governors approved the 8% increase in late March. It will affect base postage prices on the following retail and commercial domestic Competitive products: Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, USPS Ground Advantage and Parcel Select. Final approval by the PRC is expected.
In announcing the change, the USPS called the increase “a necessary bridge to a permanent mechanism to reflect market conditions in prices for Competitive products that can support the Postal Service’s ability to achieve the universal service obligation in a more financially sustainable manner going forward.”
The USPS noted that its competitors have already enacted surcharges to cover higher transportation costs.
Amazon and USPS reach new delivery deal
Amazon signed a new deal to have the USPS provide last-mile delivery services for packages, FreightWaves reports. It is similar to the previous agreement Amazon had with the agency, but at a reduced volume of about 1 billion parcels per year, a 20% reduction.
Amazon’s previous agreement with the USPS had delivered $6 billion in revenue to the agency, around 7.5% of total revenue. The USPS has been soliciting other bids for its last-mile delivery services.
In the past, Amazon has relied on the USPS in particular for delivery to rural areas, but the online retailer has been investing heavily to build out its own rural delivery capabilities. Amazon outpaced the USPS as the largest domestic package carrier overall in 2025.
Miscellaneous updates
USPS delivery performance
Here are the average in-home curves for our Marketing Mail clients who tracked their mail with Quad’s IMsight application over the specified weeks.
March was calmer than earlier in the year, with no major weather events. Overall, mail moved according to USPS Service Standard.
We are entering the period of lower mail volume across postal facilities and expect processing to proceed without delays for the next few months.
|Week of 3/9
|Week of 3/16
|Week of 3/23
|Week of 3/30
|Early
|18%
|20%
|2%
|31%
|Day 1
|46%
|46%
|50%
|55%
|Day 2
|71%
|67%
|74%
|77%
|Day 3
|85%
|83%
|88%
|88%
|Day 4
|91%
|93%
|95%
|94%
|1 Day late
|95%
|97%
|97%
|96%
Three Sectional Center Facilities (SCFs) struggled to hit 70% in-home on average by USPS Service Standards for Flat mail.
Flats:
|Entry type
|City
|Percent in-home by
Service Standard
|SCF
|Hazelwood, Mo.
|69%
|SCF
|Kansas City, Mo.
|65%
|SCF
|Queens, N.Y.
|68%
One facility for Letter mail also saw delays:
Letters
|Entry type
|City
|Percent in-home by
Service Standard
|SCF
|Memphis, Tenn.
|60%
USPS volume
|Mail volume for the week ended
April 11, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Down
2.3%
|▼
|Packages
|Down
5.7%
|▼
|Single Piece
|Down
14.8%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Down
1.4%
|▼
|Marketing Mail
|Down
1.0%
|▼
|Periodicals
|Down
4.8%
|▼
|Mail volume for the week ended
April 4, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Up
2.1%
|▲
|Packages
|Up
1.9%
|▲
|Single Piece
|Down
9.4%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Down
12.7%
|▼
|Marketing Mail
|Up
1.6%
|▲
|Periodicals
|Down
26.5%
|▼
|Mail volume for the week ended
March 28, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Down
3.3%
|▼
|Packages
|Down
1.3%
|▼
|Single Piece
|Down
7.4%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Down
0.9%
|▼
|Marketing Mail
|Down
3.9%
|▼
|Periodicals
|Up
28.1%
|▲
|Mail volume for the week ended
March 21, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Down
0.2%
|▼
|Packages
|Down
1.3%
|▼
|Single Piece
|Down
11.1%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Down
1.0%
|▼
|Marketing Mail
|Up
0.4%
|▲
|Periodicals
|Down
22.3%
|▼
|Mail volume for the week ended
March 14, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Down
1.6%
|▼
|Packages
|Down
2.4%
|▼
|Single Piece
|Down
10.1%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Down
3.9%
|▼
|Marketing Mail
|Up
3.4%
|▲
|Periodicals
|Down
25.5%
|▼
Paper market
Paper markets are unpredictable right now for a number of reasons:
Logistics
Quad is following several developments in the transportation markets:
As always, your Quad representative will work diligently to find you the lowest rates with the most efficient transportation available.