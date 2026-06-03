Q: How should brands think about building AI systems that connect products to the right consumers?

I think about AI as a matchmaking tool. Take buying a jacket as an example. I’m an avid rock climber, so when I’m buying a jacket, I’m thinking about performance and how it will fit under a harness, which is completely different from someone who just wants something for walking the dog on a cool morning. Same product, totally different needs. AI can enrich product data to capture those distinctions, understand the passions of different customer households and match the right attributes of the product to the right audience. Brands should start by strengthening their product data and content — any system is only as good as what you feed into it. That means enriching product metadata for the LLM models that may be scraping your website, and building a strong earned-content practice to garner genuine reviews and user-generated content. The brands that do that groundwork are the ones AI will connect to the right consumer.

Q: You’re tasked with building AI systems across Quad. Why do you advocate for physical retail in this age of AI?

Because the data says retail still matters, and because the conversation is often framed incorrectly. It’s not AI versus physical retail; it’s AI plus physical retail. When done right, they complement each other and have a unique part to play in the modern path to purchase. Our research with The Harris Poll found that consumers see AI as a means to keep them informed, enabling them to make more confident choices. Specifically, 60% of Americans cite “spotting pricing inconsistencies,” “help staying on budget” and “narrowing choices faster” as reasons why AI shopping agents are appealing. At the same time, consumers still derive distinct value from shopping in store. The same report suggests that consumers consider shopping in physical retail stores to be a social, more tactile and less conducive to decision fatigue. What this tells us is that AI isn’t replacing physical retail, but it is reshaping its role. Consumers want AI to reduce friction and improve confidence before purchase, while still relying on stores for experiences that feel human, sensory and socially engaging.

Q: This research shows a strong consumer reaction to sponsored results on AI platforms. What does that mean for marketers?

The study was clear on this point. It found that 75% of Americans would trust AI agents less if brands paid to influence results, and 75% would trust those brands less, too. Both the brand and the AI system itself would lose credibility. Consumers do not have tolerance for being “AI-ed” without their consent. If influence exists in the system, the results should be presented in a way that is transparent to consumers. Otherwise, you’re not just losing a transaction, you actually risk losing the relationship with your consumer.

Q: What’s the biggest shift AI is driving for marketers right now?

Marketers are looking for speed and scale with precision. AI now powers the entire marketing lifecycle through intelligence, creative, media and measurement, and it connects all of those elements in ways that weren’t feasible before, enabling higher quality outputs and experiences overall. But here’s what excites me most: Precision matters most at the point of sale. That’s where it converts. The brands that connect AI-driven targeting upstream with a great physical experience at the shelf are the ones that are going to win.