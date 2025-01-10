Proceed with caution

2025 is starting with a sense of caution. People and businesses will be careful in their actions and communications due to the sensitive political and social climate in the U.S. The recent election and its aftermath will influence how marketers and companies plan their strategies. There is uncertainty about potential changes, such as the possible elimination of direct-to-consumer (DTC) advertising for pharmaceuticals, which could significantly impact marketers. —Josh Golden, CMO