Proceed with caution
2025 is starting with a sense of caution. People and businesses will be careful in their actions and communications due to the sensitive political and social climate in the U.S. The recent election and its aftermath will influence how marketers and companies plan their strategies. There is uncertainty about potential changes, such as the possible elimination of direct-to-consumer (DTC) advertising for pharmaceuticals, which could significantly impact marketers. —Josh Golden, CMO
Data-driven, personalized marketing campaigns will drive better marketing strategies
Personalization will be key to successful omnichannel marketing strategies in 2025. To deliver the right message across both online and offline touchpoints, retailers and brands must leverage data-driven insights to better understand and meet consumer needs and shopping preferences. The true challenge will be transforming those insights into timely, impactful marketing that connects with consumers at each stage of the path to purchase. —Ashley Wacht, Head of Vertical Marketing, Commerce
Ethical concerns will increasingly impact data collection and usage across marketing campaigns
The focus on data privacy will intensify, with increased scrutiny on the ethical collection and use of data. Legislation will likely accelerate, particularly concerning the use of data about American citizens by foreign entities. This will have wide-ranging implications for data collection practices. —Joshua Lowcock, President, Media
Marketers will continue modernizing their direct mail strategies
Marketers in 2025 will continue modernizing their approach to direct mail to make it a must-have pillar of personalized and integrated omnichannel campaigns. Direct mail provides irresistible performance with response rates that are significantly greater than email. As a result, we’ll see more focus on integrated approaches that balance data activation with cost efficiency and ROI to forge a link between digital and physical marketing channels.
AI will become an integral part of the solution, providing support for personalization and creative testing. This transition will help forge and reinforce meaningful connections with key audiences. — Scott Harvey, Group Vice President, Enterprise Solutions
Younger consumers will increasingly seek out physical brand interactions
There’s a noticeable shift among younger generations, particularly Gen Alpha and Gen Z, toward valuing physical interactions over digital ones. This trend is driven by a desire to engage more with humanity and less with screens. Social media companies will need to adapt to this change as people spend more time interacting in person. Watch for a move towards more collaborative and shared digital experiences. —Josh Golden, CMO
In-store seasonal marketing campaigns and merchandising will grow more prominent
When it comes to seasonality, I think we’ll see more and more retailers leaning into front-of-store concepts that include a curated selection of products timed to the season and upcoming holidays. Some retailers moved away from that approach in recent years, but Kohl’s is one that has continuously dedicated front-of-store space for seasonal items and gifts — for winter holidays as well as Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, and others. —Tom Solomon, Senior Director of Design and Innovation, Product Design
