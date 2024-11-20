Proactive retail: Redefining seasonality & amplifying in-store success
Learn how to craft unique in-store activations for seasonal campaigns that stand out.
November 20th, 2024
E-commerce is booming, but the truth is, consumers crave real experiences that online just can’t match. In fact, 82.9% of retail sales next year will occur in brick-and-mortar stores, per eMarketer’s forecast.
With an evolving retail landscape, proactive brands can double down on seasonal activations, opening the doors to a reimagined in-store calendar. Watch this eMarketer Tech-Talk Webinar, hosted by Quad’s Jamie McGarry (VP, Business Development) to discover how to transform your in-store activations into powerful sales drivers.
You’ll learn:
Don’t have time to watch the full webinar? We’ve got you.
Download the one-page summary here for everything you need to know.