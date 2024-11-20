Proactive retail: Redefining seasonality & amplifying in-store success

Learn how to craft unique in-store activations for seasonal campaigns that stand out.

November 20th, 2024

E-commerce is booming, but the truth is, consumers crave real experiences that online just can’t match. In fact, 82.9% of retail sales next year will occur in brick-and-mortar stores, per eMarketer’s forecast.

With an evolving retail landscape, proactive brands can double down on seasonal activations, opening the doors to a reimagined in-store calendar. Watch this eMarketer Tech-Talk Webinar, hosted by Quad’s Jamie McGarry (VP, Business Development) to discover how to transform your in-store activations into powerful sales drivers.

You’ll learn:

  • How to use brand data to uncover unexpected “seasonal” opportunities that drive new sales through a smart in-store strategy

  • Proven methods for designing an engaging customer journey in-store, from entrance to checkout, that strengthens your brand strategy

  • Why pre-market testing is essential for accurate planning and reduces the risk of missed targets in seasonal activations

  • The role of strong partnerships in creating efficient, turnkey solutions for in-store execution

