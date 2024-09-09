How retail marketers can navigate the Great Data Upheaval

Finding consumer data is not particularly difficult. But finding reliable consumer data that enlightens marketers to their audience’s true passions? That’s where it gets tricky.

In the latest guide from Quad Insights, “Home is where the data is,” we illustrate how retail marketers have a golden opportunity to break bad data-gathering habits and opt for more accurate, effective and sustainable sources of consumer data. Namely: Pivoting from device-centric marketing to people-based marketing.

In this guide, we explore how placing the household at the center of data addressability through people-based marketing is more compliant, sustainable and reliable.

Key takeaways: