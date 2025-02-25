Health marketing is entering a new era. Email service providers are creating systems blocking tracking pixels and hiding IP addresses and locations. Privacy regulations and compliance are increasingly challenging. Plus, we well know that the consumer’s journey to purchase is neither linear nor impacted by just one channel or another.

For many marketers, this creates a conundrum. Connecting the dots in the customer journey across channels is less effective than ever. But in every challenge lies an opportunity… if you’re willing to look for it. These five actions and health marketing trends can help you refine your strategy to obtain more significant and better consumer data: