Health marketing is entering a new era. Email service providers are creating systems blocking tracking pixels and hiding IP addresses and locations. Privacy regulations and compliance are increasingly challenging. Plus, we well know that the consumer’s journey to purchase is neither linear nor impacted by just one channel or another.
For many marketers, this creates a conundrum. Connecting the dots in the customer journey across channels is less effective than ever. But in every challenge lies an opportunity… if you’re willing to look for it. These five actions and health marketing trends can help you refine your strategy to obtain more significant and better consumer data:
1. Collect the right data — not just more data
Narrow your scope to the data that moves you toward your goals. More data doesn’t mean better data. Sometimes, it only distracts from the objective.
2. Use data to improve experiences — not just conversions
To address the deprecation of email attribution, marketers are exploring first-party data collection on their brands’ websites or apps. However, this creates operational, market and compliance risks. It also sets the expectation with consumers that they’re giving something to get something back—like a more personalized experience. If that’s not the case, it leaves them feeling duped. If you collect consumer data, make sure you use it in ways meaningful to them.
3. Find a resilient data source
Historically, data resiliency was about safeguarding from data loss or maintaining data control during a natural disaster or cyberattack. Now, you need to tap into data sources that adapt to unexpected policy, technology, consumer preference and regulation changes. From desktop computers to mobile devices and smartwatches to AI assistants, it’s challenging to link every data point back to a person. But there’s only one place you call home. Quad recognizes the household as the centerpiece for collecting, analyzing, interpreting and acting on insights about existing and future customers.
4. Leverage the household in omnichannel health marketing
Home subscriptions, such as magazines, tell people about your passions. That provides context for more targeted marketing. Using home as the connector, you can make a more significant impact at a lower cost than trying to stream together often anonymous digital data points.