Unlocking the most relevant, actionable data for connecting with health consumers

Health marketers are not new to data collection and utilization, but in today’s data-crazed marketing world, you may be asking: Is more data better … or just more work? Here’s a better question: What if your data could help you connect in more meaningful ways with your customers? Now we’re talking.

While direct marketing may already be an important element of your customer outreach strategy, at Quad, we’re leaning into household data and layering additional relevant and actionable data, such as attitudes, behavior, intent and passions to help you target even better.

In “The data you’re missing” guide, we amplify the opportunities that these evolving data sources provide and dig into the solutions that Quad uniquely provides.

Key Takeaways: