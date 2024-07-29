Unlocking the most relevant, actionable data for connecting with health consumers

Download this guide for insights on how health marketers can access and utilize relevant, actionable marketing data.

July 29th, 2024

Quad uses your information to contact you about relevant content and services. You may unsubscribe at any time. For more information see our privacy policy.

The data you're missing guide cover

Health marketers are not new to data collection and utilization, but in today’s data-crazed marketing world, you may be asking: Is more data better … or just more work? Here’s a better question: What if your data could help you connect in more meaningful ways with your customers? Now we’re talking.

While direct marketing may already be an important element of your customer outreach strategy, at Quad, we’re leaning into household data and layering additional relevant and actionable data, such as attitudes, behavior, intent and passions to help you target even better.

In “The data you’re missing” guide, we amplify the opportunities that these evolving data sources provide and dig into the solutions that Quad uniquely provides.

Key Takeaways:

  • If you’re a digital marketer, current data-acquisition tactics may be messy and ineffective. It’s time for a fresh approach.

  • A shift in mindset away from third-party cookies and email attribution will help build a stronger foundation for data-informed marketing strategies.

  • Health marketers are poised to utilize data in more sophisticated, strategic, effective and efficient ways.

Download “The data you’re missing” guide to discover how marketers are leaning on household-centered data strategies to deliver big wins with greater efficiency.