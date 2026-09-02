NAPLES, Fla., September 2, 2026 — QuadMed, a national leader in employer-sponsored healthcare, today announced the opening of QuadMed Naples, its first health center in Florida and a dedicated care destination for Collier County employees, eligible spouses, and covered dependents. Designed around the needs of the County workforce, the center brings primary care, same-day treatment, preventive services, chronic condition management, and wellness resources together in one location. The coordinated model is intended to help employees address health concerns earlier, stay current on preventive care, and spend less time navigating disconnected healthcare services. “This health center represents a fundamentally different way to deliver care,” said Kathryn Quadracci Flores, MD, CEO of QuadMed. “Collier County is not buying its employees a network or renting them access to a system. It is building healthcare around the people who serve this community every day, and that distinction matters. When care is designed around a workforce, you see people engaging earlier, trusting their care team, and getting healthier over time.” QuadMed Naples will provide:

Primary and preventive care, including well-visits, vaccinations, and screenings

Same-day treatment for common illnesses and minor injuries

Personalized support for chronic conditions, including diabetes and weight management

Onsite lab, diagnostic, and pharmacy services

Virtual care and access to 24/7 nurse support

Health coaching, care coordination, and healthcare navigation support

Wellness education and employee-focused health programs

By combining these services, employees have a consistent care team that understands their health history, helps coordinate next steps, and connects them with additional resources when needed. The center is staffed by an experienced healthcare team that includes a physician medical director, advanced practice providers, and clinical support professionals. The QuadMed team will also coordinate with Collier County’s wellness, benefits, and health advocacy resources while maintaining the confidentiality of each patient’s clinical care. Beyond individual patient visits, QuadMed Naples will support the County’s broader workforce health strategy through health education, annual health fairs, workplace wellness campaigns, and biometric screenings. Population health insights will help identify workforce health trends and opportunities to focus resources where they can have the greatest impact. Together, these services are designed to improve the employee experience, encourage earlier intervention, and help Collier County manage long-term health and benefit costs more effectively. “This center turns our commitment to employee well-being into a practical benefit employees and their families can use,” said Amy Patterson, Collier County Manager. “Convenient access to same-day, preventive, and ongoing care can help people address concerns earlier, stay healthier, and feel better supported. It is an investment in the employees who serve Collier County every day.” QuadMed Naples will operate Monday through Friday, offering both scheduled and same-day appointments. The center is powered by QuadMed MyChart, the Epic platform that gives patients 24/7 access to their health information in one convenient place, where they can view test results, manage appointments, and communicate with their care team.

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About QuadMed

QuadMed, LLC, a subsidiary of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), is a healthcare experience company that partners with employers across the country to provide direct access to whole-person care for employees and families. For over 35 years, employers have trusted QuadMed to improve health, enhance productivity, and reduce costs. Family-controlled, physician-led, and committed to doing the right thing, QuadMed delivers value-driven solutions, including primary care, occupational health, behavioral health, pharmacy, physical therapy, dental, vision, fitness, and wellness coaching that empower employees and create healthier, more productive workplaces. Learn more at quadmedical.com.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production, and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. Quad employs approximately 10,000 people in 10 countries and serves approximately 2,100 clients. For more information about Quad, including its commitment to operating responsibly, intentional innovation, and values-driven culture, visit quad.com.

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