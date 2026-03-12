What: Executives from Quad (NYSE: QUAD), a marketing experience company that helps brands solve complex marketing challenges, will be at Shoptalk 2026, showing retailers how the biggest opportunity is using AI to make physical retail perform better.
Harris Poll research commissioned by Quad points to the importance of blending physical and digital in retail: Eighty-six percent of Gen Z and Millennials say touching and feeling products is essential to their purchase decisions, and 84% value brands that blend technology with physical experiences. With more than 80 percent of retail purchases happening in brick-and-mortar locations1, the in-store experience is still where buying decisions are made. Quad experts will share unique insights on these and other trends at the annual retail and e-commerce conference, whose theme is “Retail in the Age of AI .”
Who: Interviews may be requested with:
When: March 24 – 26, 2026, during show opening hours
Where: Booth #3835 @ Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, Nev.
About Quad
Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. The company tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to each client’s objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed-to-market, strengthening marketing effectiveness and delivering value on client investments.
Quad employs approximately 10,000 people in 10 countries and serves approximately 2,100 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service media agency, Rise, and creative agency, Betty. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.
For more information about Quad, including its commitment to operating responsibly, intentional innovation and values-driven culture, visit quad.com.
Media contacts
Sarah Mikhailova
Media Relations Manager
212-672-1319
sumikhailova@quad.com
Claire Ho
Director of Corporate Communications
414-566-2955
cho@quad.com
1 “Quarterly Retail E-Commerce Sales,” U.S. Census Bureau, March 10, 2026.