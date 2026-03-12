What: Executives from Quad (NYSE: QUAD), a marketing experience company that helps brands solve complex marketing challenges, will be at Shoptalk 2026, showing retailers how the biggest opportunity is using AI to make physical retail perform better.

Harris Poll research commissioned by Quad points to the importance of blending physical and digital in retail: Eighty-six percent of Gen Z and Millennials say touching and feeling products is essential to their purchase decisions, and 84% value brands that blend technology with physical experiences. With more than 80 percent of retail purchases happening in brick-and-mortar locations1, the in-store experience is still where buying decisions are made. Quad experts will share unique insights on these and other trends at the annual retail and e-commerce conference, whose theme is “Retail in the Age of AI .”

Who: Interviews may be requested with: