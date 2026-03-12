What: Executives from Quad (NYSE: QUAD), a marketing experience company that helps brands solve complex marketing challenges, will be at Shoptalk 2026, showing retailers how the biggest opportunity is using AI to make physical retail perform better.

Harris Poll research commissioned by Quad points to the importance of blending physical and digital in retail: Eighty-six percent of Gen Z and Millennials say touching and feeling products is essential to their purchase decisions, and 84% value brands that blend technology with physical experiences. With more than 80 percent of retail purchases happening in brick-and-mortar locations1, the in-store experience is still where buying decisions are made. Quad experts will share unique insights on these and other trends at the annual retail and e-commerce conference, whose theme is “Retail in the Age of AI .”

Who: Interviews may be requested with:

  • George Forge, SVP, Client Technology and Product Development, leads Quad’s AI and retail technology strategy. At Shoptalk, he can speak to how retailers are bridging online and offline experiences, activating household data to drive store visits, and using AI to strengthen the physical shelf.

  • Ameet Srivastava, VP of CPG Sales, In-Store Connect, is an expert in CPG retail marketing and can speak to why CPG brands should invest in regional and mid-sized grocery in-store retail media networks, and how on-location digital activation connects directly to purchase behavior.

  • Gabby Miller, VP, Managed Services, shares insights about how brands are breaking through in big-box retail environments through high-impact in-store displays, endcaps, and merchandising strategies that drive sales in high-foot-traffic settings.

When: March 24 – 26, 2026, during show opening hours

Where: Booth #3835 @ Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, Nev.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. The company tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to each client’s objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed-to-market, strengthening marketing effectiveness and delivering value on client investments.

Quad employs approximately 10,000 people in 10 countries and serves approximately 2,100 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service media agency, Rise, and creative agency, Betty. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to operating responsibly, intentional innovation and values-driven culture, visit quad.com.

Media contacts

Sarah Mikhailova
Media Relations Manager
212-672-1319
sumikhailova@quad.com

Claire Ho
Director of Corporate Communications
414-566-2955
cho@quad.com

1Quarterly Retail E-Commerce Sales,” U.S. Census Bureau, March 10, 2026.

Share this