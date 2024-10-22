Quad is inspiring the future of retail and brand marketing with the launch of its groundbreaking Marketing Experience Innovation Center (MXIC).
This fully immersive marketing experience (MX) environment, sprawling across nearly 1 million square feet in a West Allis, Wisconsin, mega-plant, is a dynamic space where cutting-edge creativity, state-of-the-art technology, and collaborative energy converge. The innovation center is designed to inspire marketers to dream up bold ideas and reimagine what’s possible—because they can see it in front of them.
Inside Quad’s MX Innovation Center in West Allis, WI
A space for innovation and collaboration
Whether it’s testing new packaging ideas or brainstorming disruptive in-store signage, the MXIC provides tools and technology to spark creativity and innovation.
What’s showcased?
What did it take to build Quad’s Marketing Experience Innovation Center?
Building a space like the MXIC requires a clear vision of the future of marketing, along with a commitment to creativity, collaboration and cutting-edge technology. Built in just seven months, this facility is more than a showroom—it’s a testament to Quad’s belief in the power of innovation and partnership.
Watch the Marketing Experience Innovation Center come to life!
What is MX?
Central to Quad’s ethos is the commitment to delivering frictionless partnership and smarter integration for its clients. Quad’s flexible, omnichannel marketing capabilities give brands the tools to make direct and impactful connections with their consumers–online, at home and in stores. The Marketing Experience Innovation Center (MXIC) showcases the full breadth of these MX solutions in action. It’s more than just a facility—it’s a collaborative environment where retailers and brands can ideate, prototype, and bring their marketing visions to life. From digital innovations to physical retail experiences, the center offers clients a holistic view of how Quad’s marketing expertise can elevate their business.