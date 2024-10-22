Quad is inspiring the future of retail and brand marketing with the launch of its groundbreaking Marketing Experience Innovation Center (MXIC).

This fully immersive marketing experience (MX) environment, sprawling across nearly 1 million square feet in a West Allis, Wisconsin, mega-plant, is a dynamic space where cutting-edge creativity, state-of-the-art technology, and collaborative energy converge. The innovation center is designed to inspire marketers to dream up bold ideas and reimagine what’s possible—because they can see it in front of them.