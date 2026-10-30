Operating responsibly at Quad comes down to concrete choices: how the company uses energy and materials, invests in employee safety and development, supports communities and helps clients reduce waste.

Quad’s 2026 Corporate Responsibility Report, Creating a Better Way, documents those choices and the results they produced last year.

The report arrives in Quad’s 55th year, but the thinking behind it is long established. This year’s edition includes historical callouts that dipped into Quad’s photo archives to help show the company’s commitment to operating responsibly since its founding.

In the 1980s, “Production Up, Waste Down” became a familiar principle on Quad’s plant floors. Today, that same drive to eliminate waste can be seen across Quad’s operations and in its work for clients.

“We believe that those who interact with Quad should come away better for it, and that doing good is good for business,” Chairman and CEO Joel Quadracci writes in the report.